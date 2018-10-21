Mercedes-AMG B35 4Matic Disguises Bulk With Yellow Paint

Diversity is not the way to be a successful automaker. You have to build one car that everyone wants, like the Tesla Model 3, not many that cost too much and sometimes have obvious flaws.

3 photos



So even though an AMG B-Class makes no sense, we wouldn't be surprised if Mercedes bosses greed for a few thousand extra sales per year. And we wouldn't even be upset with them for making a quirky family car.



Most of the necessary goodies are already there. The 2-liter turbo fits, as does the auto gearbox and AWD system. Mercedes just has to find the correct setup for a 300 horsepower family car. Believe it or not, the regular B-Class doesn't handle like a pig. When you're behind the wheel, it feels like a big sedan, a Mondeo or something along those lines.



Mercedes recently split the AMG line for its front-driven cars into two. The first preview comes in the form of the HP , 400 Nm setup that has been confirmed for the A-Class sedan and the CLA-CLass. Second, comes the 45, likely to debut at the beginning of 2019 with 400 horsepower from a much more complex hybrid system.



We'd be more than happy with the former, especially if the B35 ends up looking like this



And if that's not enough to tickle your fancy, think about a car that can do 0 to 100 km/h in 5 seconds while carrying a canoe or a couple of bikes. Regardless, Mercedes is still the largest luxury automaker in the world, and it's still growing at a steady pace. But they've largely relied on having more trim levels, more drivetrains and options than average. Even a slow-selling car like the CLS Shooting Brake had about a dozen drivetrains.So even though anB-Class makes no sense, we wouldn't be surprised if Mercedes bosses greed for a few thousand extra sales per year. And we wouldn't even be upset with them for making a quirky family car.Most of the necessary goodies are already there. The 2-liter turbo fits, as does the auto gearbox andsystem. Mercedes just has to find the correct setup for a 300 horsepower family car. Believe it or not, the regular B-Class doesn't handle like a pig. When you're behind the wheel, it feels like a big sedan, a Mondeo or something along those lines.Mercedes recently split the AMG line for its front-driven cars into two. The first preview comes in the form of the A35 4Matic , with a 306, 400 Nm setup that has been confirmed for the A-Class sedan and the CLA-CLass. Second, comes the 45, likely to debut at the beginning of 2019 with 400 horsepower from a much more complex hybrid system.We'd be more than happy with the former, especially if the B35 ends up looking like this X-Tomi Design rendering. He stole the yellow paint, big wheels and chrome grille from the A35. But the air intakes have been oversized, resulting in an even sportier-looking vehicle.And if that's not enough to tickle your fancy, think about a car that can do 0 to 100 km/h in 5 seconds while carrying a canoe or a couple of bikes.