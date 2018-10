Mercedes-AMG B35 4Matic Disguises Bulk With Yellow Paint

AMG

Regardless, Mercedes is still the largest luxury automaker in the world, and it's still growing at a steady pace. But they've largely relied on having more trim levels, more drivetrains and options than average. Even a slow-selling car like the CLS Shooting Brake had about a dozen drivetrains.So even though anB-Class makes no sense, we wouldn't be surprised if Mercedes bosses greed for a few thousand extra sales per year. And we wouldn't even be upset with them for making a quirky family car.Most of the necessary goodies are already there. The 2-liter turbo fits, as does the auto gearbox andsystem. Mercedes just has to find the correct setup for a 300 horsepower family car. Believe it or not, the regular B-Class doesn't handle like a pig. When you're behind the wheel, it feels like a big sedan, a Mondeo or something along those lines.Mercedes recently split the AMG line for its front-driven cars into two. The first preview comes in the form of the A35 4Matic , with a 306, 400 Nm setup that has been confirmed for the A-Class sedan and the CLA-CLass. Second, comes the 45, likely to debut at the beginning of 2019 with 400 horsepower from a much more complex hybrid system.We'd be more than happy with the former, especially if the B35 ends up looking like this X-Tomi Design rendering. He stole the yellow paint, big wheels and chrome grille from the A35. But the air intakes have been oversized, resulting in an even sportier-looking vehicle.And if that's not enough to tickle your fancy, think about a car that can do 0 to 100 km/h in 5 seconds while carrying a canoe or a couple of bikes.