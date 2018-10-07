5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World

Mercedes-AMG Dropping V12, Moves Ahead With V8 Engine

Moving further still, Moers concluded that AMG will get into the business of EVs at some point in the future because “otherwise there will not be an AMG.” The cars in question are the S 65 Sedan, S65 Coupe, and S65 Cabriolet. The V12 is featured in the Mercedes-Maybach portfolio as well (codenamed M277 in the S600), and the M158 is manufactured by hand in Affalterbach for the Pagani Huayra. The truth of the matter is, three valves per cylinder and a single overhead camshaft are not long for this world.Speaking to GoAuto.com.au , Tobias Moers has confirmed the 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 is on death row. “We are going to move the S65 out of our portfolio,” said the head honcho of Mercedes-. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will carry the torch forward, “in combination with an electrified powertrain.”One of the first models to use this setup is the plug-in hybrid GT 4-Door Coupe, which is expected by 2020 with 816 PS (805 horsepower). Previewed by the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept from the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the newcomer would compete against the likes of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.When it premiered, Tobias Moers said that the production version of the GT Concept would sprint from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) “in less than three seconds.” Torque vectoring and a high-performance electric motor have been confirmed as well.Customers who want even more thrills can go ahead and order the ONE , except they can’t because each and every single one has been sold. The Formula 1-inspired hypercar will start production next year in the United Kingdom, and the 1.6-liter hybrid power unit needs to be overhauled every 50,000 kilometers (31,068 miles).Moving further still, Moers concluded that AMG will get into the business of EVs at some point in the future because “otherwise there will not be an AMG.”