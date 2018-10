MPV

The B-Class is the car with which the Germans will be attacking the compactmarket starting next year. Rival of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer on a market that is surprisingly large in Europe, the new B-Class is not some revolution in design, keeping true to both the lines that made it a recognizable presence ever since its introduction In 2006 and to the segment it represents.Now in its third generation, the car is supposed to emphasize a type of vehicle the Germans call Sports Tourer. Compared to its predecessor, the new B is supposed to be more dynamic, more agile, and provide greater comfort for the occupants.A total of five engines will be powering the B-Class when it will be launched, two gasoline and three diesel, fitted on an equal number of variants: B180 (136 hp), B200 (163 hp), B180d (116 hp), B200d (150 hp) and B220d (190 hp).At the interior, occupants will have a tad more space, thanks to the 29 mm-longer wheelbase on which the model is built.The top feature os the new B-Class is the introduction of the MBUX infotainment system, which will offer three different screen configurations, depending on trim: two 7-inch displays, one 7- and one 10.25-inch display or two 10.25-inch displays.“In our portfolio of compacts, it’s the perfect vehicle for the whole family,” said in a statement Britta Seeger, Daimler member of the board.“And MBUX – the new MercedesBenz User Experience – provides also the BClass with an all-new customer experience with functions that were previously the reserve of the luxury class.”Prices for the new generation B-Class were not announced.