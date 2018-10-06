Mercedes-Benz Showcases 2019 A-Class Sedan For U.S. Market

Presented in the flesh at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the A-Class Sedan will cross the Atlantic in the coming months for the 2019 model year. Pricing, performance, and fuel economy are unknown at this point, but how the A 220 looks both inside and out isn’t.
The orange indicators in the headlights are the easiest way to tell the U.S. model apart from the European counterpart. 4Matic all-wheel drive will be available as an option on the A 220, and as standard, the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine will be teamed up with the 7G-DCT seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. With 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet on tap, the A-Class Sedan should feel at home in the city and on the motorway alike.
Manufactured in Mexico instead of Germany, the A-Class Sedan for North America comes as standard with MBUX infotainment, complete with AI-assisted voice control assistant and a pair of 7.0-inch displays for the instrument cluster and multimedia system. 10.25-inch screens are also available, as an optional extra.
Customers can choose between three equipment lines, called Progressive, AMG Line, and Night Package. Driver-assist features from the S-Class, semi-autonomous driving technologies, and the poshest cabin in the compact segment make the A-Class Sedan a compelling choice.
"Following the successful start of the A-Class, things at Mercedes-Benz are happening in quick succession with regard to the new family of compacts,” declared Britta Seeger, member of the Board of Management at Daimler AG. "Anyone looking for a compact, sporty sedan with a separate boot now has a new attractive alternative.”
As opposed to the original A-Class from 1997, the V177 is longer (4,549 millimeters), wider (1,796), and more practical. Trunk capacity sits at 420 liters (14.8 cubic feet), and the 2,729-millimeter wheelbase ensures plenty of legroom for both the front and rear passengers.
Sometime during 2019, the A-Class Sedan will welcome the A35. The Volkswagen Golf R-rivaling model comes with 306 horsepower (302 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque, as well as 4Matic all-wheel drive.
