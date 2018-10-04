New Mercedes A-Class Sedan Shows Up In Paris

autoevolution
Along with the A35, the three-pointed star is much obliged to reveal the A-Class Sedan in the flesh at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Previewed by the China-exclusive L Sedan in April, the A-Class for Europe went on sale at the beginning of September.
Pricing starts at €30,916 in Germany, and the range starts with the 200. The top of the range – for the time being – is the 250 4Matic, which retails at €39,525. The car in the photo gallery is the Edition 1, which is an additional €7,021 over the price of the 250 4Matic. In addition to the 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels, the copper highlights on the exterior and interior set this model apart from the rest of the lineup.

Lesser models can be had in three equipment lines. The range starts with Style, continues with the Progressive, and tops with the AMG Line. In addition to the six-speed manual transmission that comes standard, Mercedes-Benz is much obliged to offer a seven-speed DCT as an optional extra to customers who prefer comfort over engagement.

Speaking of comfort, the Leather and Night packages bring even more poshness to the interior of the A-Class Sedan. Replacing the COMAND infotainment system of old, the MBUX levels up the technological front with not one, but two color displays. An intelligent voice control-activated assistant is also available, along with a head-up display and Intelligent Drive.

Even the steering wheel is equipped with touch-control buttons, marking a departure from the rest of the premium segment. In regard to production, the Sindelfingen-developed sedan is manufactured in Rastatt, Germany for the European Union. The United States and South America, on the other hand, get their V177 from the Aguascalientes assembly plant in Mexico.

Like the five-door hatchback, the A-Class Sedan will introduce the A35 sometime next year. The beating heart of the baby AMG is a four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which sends 305 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque to all four wheels. The A45 is next, promising more than 400 horsepower from a displacement of 2.0 liters.
