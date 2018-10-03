autoevolution
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Shows Purebred SUV Prowess in Paris

It’s three years now since the GLE nameplate was born, crafted by the need to clear-up the complicated model line designations Mercedes used. At the time, the first GLE-named Merc was not a GLE in the truest sense, but an M-Class wearing a new name.
Less than a month ago, the SUV all were waiting for arrived: the first true, pure GLE was here. And now, at the Paris Motor Show, Europeans got to see it for what it really is.

At launch, the GLE will be available with only one engine, a six-cylinder unit that will make its way into the GLE 450 4MATIC, the exact same version shown in the photos snatched by our photographers at the event.

For one reason or another, Mercedes decided to bring to Paris a white GLE, not the most exciting of colors available for SUVs. But one must not judge the GLE by these white overalls. The true wonders lie beneath.

The engine mentioned above is a 367 hp monster, systematically electrified and temporarily boosted with 22 hp by the EQ Boost mild-hybrid system developed by Mercedes.

At the interior, the new GLE comes with a bit more of everything: more space thanks to the longer wheelbase, including more legroom for the folks in the back, more luggage space, and even more seats, as a third row of them can be added upon request.

The GLE, naturally, runs the MBUX infotainment system, and uses the largest screen available for it, with a 12.3-inch (31.2 cm) diagonal.

The MBUX comes with around 40 different functions, including support for off-road specific driving modes, In-car office feature that can read out emails or have them dictated, and integration for online music.

No pricing is yet available for the luxury SUV, but we’ll get that soon, as the market launch for the model is scheduled for early 2019.
