2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan (V177) is Far More Elegant Than Hatchback

The five-door hatchback has always been a body style focused on practicality. On the other hand, the three-box design has elegance going for it, a point made obvious by comparing the A-Class Hatchback (W177) with the A-Class Sedan (V177) side by side.
An idea shorter than the A-Class L Sedan (Z177) built and sold in China, the newcomer also happens to be shorter than the CLA but longer in terms of wheelbase (107.4 inches compared to 106.3 inches). The extensive range of wheel designs starts with 17 inchers, though the 19-inch alloys look best on the A-Class Sedan.
At launch in Europe, the V177 will be available in two flavors: A 220 and A 220 4Matic. The latter, as if it wasn't obvious enough, adds all-wheel drive to the menu for additional traction. Both models feature a turbocharged inline-four engine which develops 188 horsepower (190 PS) and 221 pound-feet (300 Nm) of torque from a displacement of two liters. Instead of a six-speed manual, the standard and only transmission available is the 7G-DCT.
Hopping inside the A-Class Sedan reveals a familiar cockpit, known from the A-Class Hatchback. The entry-level trim comes with two 7.0-inch displays, one for the instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment system. Customers who want to unlock the full potential of MBUX can specify the 10.25-inch optional setup.
Adding to the tech-infused character of the compact sedan, the V177 can be equipped with intelligent voice control activated by using the phrase “Hey, Mercedes!” and a head-up display. The Intelligent Drive system from the S-Class is also available, enabling semi-autonomous driving capability in certain conditions.
Intelligent Drive is more than that, adding driver-assist and safety-oriented features such as autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist. On that note, look forward to the first models arriving at European dealers in the following months at pricing not too different from the equivalent version of the A-Class Hatchback.
Turbo diesel options will be added later on, with Mercedes-AMG to spruce the A-Class Sedan up with the 35 and 45. The uber hatchback will take its mojo from a mild-hybrid 2.0-liter turbo with a combined output of more than 400 PS.
