2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Arrives in Paris with MBUX and More Space

2 Oct 2018
With only two months left before the start of sales for the new generation B-Class, Mercedes-Benz revealed their newest interpretation of a compact MPV at the Paris Motor Show.
Visually, the new B-Class is perhaps the dullest looking Mercedes revealed this year, retaining maybe a little too much of the overall design lines of the outgoing version, despite being virtually a brand new car. But then again, the looks didn’t stop the nameplate from selling some 64,000 units last year, and it will probably not stop that from happening in the future.

The figure for 2017 was lower than that of its main competitor, BMW’s 2 Series Active Tourer, a situation Mercedes hopes to reverse in the coming years with this new interpretation of the B.

At launch, the new B-Class will be made available with two gasoline and three diesel engines. The gasoline ones, fitted on the B180 and B200, have an output of 136 and 163 hp, respectively, and will both be controlled by 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmissions.

The diesel variants are the B180d (116 hp), B200d (150 hp) and B220d (190 hp). The B220d engine, one Mercedes calls internally OM 654, got a q suffix to it (OM 654q). That means that the engine is transverse-mounted for the first time.

At first, all units will be controlled via a dual-clutch transmission, with an eight-speed 8G-DCT to be added to the more powerful diesel engines later down the road.

All the engines power a body that is riding on a longer wheelbase than the outgoing version (2,729 mm vs. 2,700 mm). At the interior, the driver sits 90 millimeters higher than in an A-Class.

The new B-Class is of course equipped with the MBUX infotainment system, that in this case comes with a choice between two 7-inch displays, one 7- and one 10.25-inch display or two 10.25-inch displays. 

Full details on the new Mercedes-Benz B-Class are included in the document attached below.
