2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Arrives in Paris with MBUX and More Space

The new generation B-Class, Mercedes-Benz revealed their newest interpretation of a compact MPV at the Paris Motor Show.



The figure for 2017 was lower than that of its main competitor,



At launch, the new B-Class will be made available with two gasoline and three diesel engines. The gasoline ones, fitted on the B180 and B200, have an output of 136 and 163 hp, respectively, and will both be controlled by 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmissions.



The diesel variants are the B180d (116 hp), B200d (150 hp) and B220d (190 hp). The B220d engine, one Mercedes calls internally OM 654, got a q suffix to it (OM 654q). That means that the engine is transverse-mounted for the first time.



At first, all units will be controlled via a dual-clutch transmission, with an eight-speed 8G-DCT to be added to the more powerful diesel engines later down the road.



All the engines power a body that is riding on a longer wheelbase than the outgoing version (2,729 mm vs. 2,700 mm). At the interior, the driver sits 90 millimeters higher than in an A-Class.



The new B-Class is of course equipped with the MBUX infotainment system, that in this case comes with a choice between two 7-inch displays, one 7- and one 10.25-inch display or two 10.25-inch displays.



