2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 Is The New "Baby AMG" in Paris, Costs Golf R Money

The new "baby" can be regarded as a dowtuned version of the upcoming A45 (here are some spyshots of the uber-hatch), but its performance is anything but junior.At the heart of the new A35, we find a turbo-four delivering 305 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. As expected, the power is sent to all four wheels using a dual-clutch, seven-speed transmission.The brief performance numbers of the newcomer talk about the spicy compact needing 4.7 seconds for the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint, while the top speed is unsurprisingly limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).Returning to the point we made in the intro, we'll remind you that the original A45 , was just 0.1 seconds quicker to 62 mph.Landing only months after the introduction of the fourth-generation A-Class, the 2019 A35 comes with a noticeable more aggressive exterior, with the front apron and the generous wing delivering the best examples of this.Using the new A-Class as a starting point, the interior of the hot hatch is splendid. Design aside, the new MBUX infotainment system provides an intuitive experience.And since we're talking about a hot hatch, the driver can now choose between multiple driving modes, including Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.As far as the pricing is concerned, the UK market info shows the 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 will set one back £36,000 (around €40,000), which puts it into Golf R territory.