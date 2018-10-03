autoevolution
2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 Is The New "Baby AMG" in Paris, Costs Golf R Money

Back in 2013 when the original Mercedes-AMG A45 landed, the motoring realm was rocked. The Internet was initially flooded with memes talking about two liters being a proper value for milk bottles, not Affalterbach motors, but once aficionados got over their prejudices, the staggering hot hatch performance of the model was allowed to shine. Well, here we are at the Paris Motor Show, with the Mercedes-AMG taking the downsizing formula even further by introducing the 2019 A35.
The new "baby AMG" can be regarded as a dowtuned version of the upcoming A45 (here are some spyshots of the uber-hatch), but its performance is anything but junior.

At the heart of the new A35, we find a turbo-four delivering 305 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. As expected, the power is sent to all four wheels using a dual-clutch, seven-speed transmission.

The brief performance numbers of the newcomer talk about the spicy compact needing 4.7 seconds for the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint, while the top speed is unsurprisingly limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).

Returning to the point we made in the intro, we'll remind you that the original A45, was just 0.1 seconds quicker to 62 mph.

Landing only months after the introduction of the fourth-generation A-Class, the 2019 A35 comes with a noticeable more aggressive exterior, with the front apron and the generous wing delivering the best examples of this.

Using the new A-Class as a starting point, the interior of the hot hatch is splendid. Design aside, the new MBUX infotainment system provides an intuitive experience.

And since we're talking about a hot hatch, the driver can now choose between multiple driving modes, including Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the UK market info shows the 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 will set one back £36,000 (around €40,000), which puts it into Golf R territory.
