Mercedes EQ B Spied for the First Time, Is the Future of German Transportation

Electric car technology has come to the point where it makes sense, especially in a civilized, well-developed country like Germany. That's why Mercedes is coming up with the EQ B, not a gimmick, but a real family car.
We don't yet know what the car actually is. The B-Class wasn't supposed to have a fully electric version, just a plug-in. But this test mule has the floor filled with batteries.
They stretch in a Tesla-like way from one axle to the other. Also, we spotted a new sort of rear suspension, a kind of multi-link setup instead of the independent arms of the B-Class, which would have taken up too much space.
The mule has notably higher ground clearance as a result of the batteries creping into the body. The wheel arches are also flared out a little. It's possible that the EQ B is not a tourer, but a crossover. Why would they start out with the B-Class body then? Because it's inconspicuous. Also, we have to remember the EQ C started out as a GLC mule, and just look at how different they look.
The 235/50 tires and 19-inch wheels also support our relatively unfounded theory. Most tourers use 17-inch wheels, while wider tires are better for a lifestyle car, not an eco one since they increase friction with the road and thus energy consumption.
The only compact EV Mercedes talked about is the EQ A concept from last year's Frankfurt show. It's a 3-door hatch with A-Class design cues. Of course, nobody expects them to make a coupe, but the 400-kilometer range might stick.
It's good, obviously an improvement on the B-Class E-Cell. But Hyundai and Kia can do a little better. Also, Volkswagen is gearing up for a battery-powered revolution of its own, which is only a couple of years away.
They stretch in a Tesla-like way from one axle to the other. Also, we spotted a new sort of rear suspension, a kind of multi-link setup instead of the independent arms of the B-Class, which would have taken up too much space.
The mule has notably higher ground clearance as a result of the batteries creping into the body. The wheel arches are also flared out a little. It's possible that the EQ B is not a tourer, but a crossover. Why would they start out with the B-Class body then? Because it's inconspicuous. Also, we have to remember the EQ C started out as a GLC mule, and just look at how different they look.
The 235/50 tires and 19-inch wheels also support our relatively unfounded theory. Most tourers use 17-inch wheels, while wider tires are better for a lifestyle car, not an eco one since they increase friction with the road and thus energy consumption.
The only compact EV Mercedes talked about is the EQ A concept from last year's Frankfurt show. It's a 3-door hatch with A-Class design cues. Of course, nobody expects them to make a coupe, but the 400-kilometer range might stick.
It's good, obviously an improvement on the B-Class E-Cell. But Hyundai and Kia can do a little better. Also, Volkswagen is gearing up for a battery-powered revolution of its own, which is only a couple of years away.