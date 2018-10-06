Manned SpaceX Crew Dragon to Fly In June 2019, Boeing Starliner in August

5 900 HP McLaren 720S Does 9.6s Quarter-Mile Run, Beats Everything

4 McLaren 720S vs. McLaren P1 Drag Race Is a Bummer

3 Scale Model of McLaren 600LT Priced at $85

2 McLaren Senna vs. McLaren 720S Track Battle Ends In a Massive Gap

More on this:

Optional Track Package Sheds 24 Kilograms Off McLaren 720S

When you’re in the business of making supercars, there’s no mistaking performance is crucial for survival. With Ferrari calling everyone’s bluff since eons ago, McLaren has decided to one-up the 488 Pista by offering 720S customers the optional Track Package. 13 photos



The list of upgrades starts with the Performance package-inspired intakes on the hood and rear fenders, carbon-fiber door mirror casings, and ambient lighting for the engine bay. Further still, customers are presented with Super-Lightweight 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels, MSO Defined gloss-finish carbon fiber for the active rear spoiler, and the sports exhaust system.



Moving on to the cabin, the Lightweight Carbon-Fiber Racing Seats come in two sizes: regular or touring. The composite material is used for the gearshift paddles as well, and Alcantara wraps the steering wheel. The purposeful environment is complemented by titanium bracing that supports six-point harnesses for both the driver and passenger.



On the technological front, the McLaren Track Telemetry uses three cameras and data-logging software to monitor the driver’s lap times and sector splits. Those who intend to improve their corner-carving ability and braking can do so by analyzing the information stored by the MTT system.



For those who want to go all out with their



Considering the 650S GT3 was a massive disappointment for both enthusiasts and McLaren, fingers crossed the Adding £28,360 to the starting price of the mid-engine supercar (£224,700), the Track Package takes inspiration from the 720S GT3 racing car. McLaren says that deliveries will start in the earliest part of 2019, and in addition to visual upgrades, the package sheds 24 kilograms (53 pounds) off the regular model.The list of upgrades starts with the Performance package-inspired intakes on the hood and rear fenders, carbon-fiber door mirror casings, and ambient lighting for the engine bay. Further still, customers are presented with Super-Lightweight 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels, MSO Defined gloss-finish carbon fiber for the active rear spoiler, and the sports exhaust system.Moving on to the cabin, the Lightweight Carbon-Fiber Racing Seats come in two sizes: regular or touring. The composite material is used for the gearshift paddles as well, and Alcantara wraps the steering wheel. The purposeful environment is complemented by titanium bracing that supports six-point harnesses for both the driver and passenger.On the technological front, the McLaren Track Telemetry uses three cameras and data-logging software to monitor the driver’s lap times and sector splits. Those who intend to improve their corner-carving ability and braking can do so by analyzing the information stored by the MTT system.For those who want to go all out with their 720S , the GT3 is scheduled to start production in 2019 at an ex-works price of £440,000. Eligible for GT3 grids from all over the world, the 720S GT3 will have completed more than 30,000 kilometers by the time testing comes to a closure. Just like the 720S, the racing car relies on the M840T twin-turbocharged V8.Considering the 650S GT3 was a massive disappointment for both enthusiasts and McLaren, fingers crossed the 720S GT3 will give privateers a reason to continue supporting the Woking-based automaker.