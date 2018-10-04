autoevolution
McLaren 600LT Trio Spitting Flames Proves Top-Mounted Exhausts Are a Blast

When McLaren came up with the MP4-12C in 2011, it re-entered the road car business with a bang and bit of fire. No, really, to this day, McLarens seems pre-disposed to spitting flames, perhaps even more than their competitors and, as you can imagine, this brings quite a lot of joy to go-fast aficionados.
Well, Woking's most recent creation, namely the 600 Longtail, skips the traditional, rear-mounted exhaust setup other recent Maccas have accustomed us with, sporting a top mount.

So it was only a matter of time before the Internet mixed the two aspects mentioned above. And here we are, bringing you a piece of footage that shows a trio of 600LTs spitting flames at an interesting angle.

On a more relevant note, we're waiting to see just how good of a track weapon the 600 horsepower toy is.

We've already shown you a review of the Macca, but this was performed under company-controleld conditions, which means we still have a bit of waiting to do until independent tests involving stopwatches are performed.

And while we might be talking about a 500-unit production run, the 600LT is more than the sum of its parts. That's because we're expecting this puppy to reinforce the British automaker's strategy of blurring the line before speedy vehicle segments.

You see, the 570S used as a starting point for the 600LT is part of the carmaker's base Sport Series. And yet the newcomer should be capable of keeping up with serious names in the supercar business.

After all, the machine isn't just about adding 30 horsepower to the already lighting-quick 570S. For instance, the 600 Longtail has been put on a serious diet and is a full 100 kg lighter.

Until we get our hands on the expected stopwatch data, enjoy the fiery show that awaits you behind the "play" button below.


 

Flamethrower 🔥🔥🔥 #McLaren#600LT

A post shared by GERCOLLECTOR (@gercollector) on Oct 3, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

