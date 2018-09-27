McLaren 720S Drag Races 1,000 HP Ford GT, Shots Fired

The McLaren 720S has already proven its straight-line potential and yet this doesn't takw away the spectacle delivered with each new drag race that involves the Woking animal. And the latest adventure of the sort takes us to the US, where the Macca duked it out with a Ford.

5 photos



To be more precise, the 5.4-liter V8 heart of the FGT has lost its blower, with the supercharging being ditched in favor of a twin-turbo setup.



Following the trip to the gym, the mid-engined Blue Oval toy now delivers 890 horsepower at the rear wheels, hence the crank hp estimation in the title above - the machine uses a six-speed manual tranny.



As for the British missile, this comes in factory form and yet we can't fully trust its official output (think: 720 hp) and that's because dyno tests have shown that the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 actually delivers north of 750 hp.



The two mid-engined tools got together at the Palm Beach International Raceway, albeit skipping the Christmas Tree game. Since a standing start race would've given the Macca clear advantage, the two used a rolling start.



We'll use this occasion to remind you that the McLaren 720S is so good at the sprinting games that it even managed to one-up the Senna to 60 mph in an acceleration test held by autocar.



Even so, certain owners feel the need for more, which is how we ended up with monsters like the 900 hp example we



We're talking about a Ford GT . No, this isn't the current model, but rather the first incarnation of the supercar. Neverthertheless, the slab of America has been gifted with its fair share of goodies.To be more precise, the 5.4-liter V8 heart of the FGT has lost its blower, with the supercharging being ditched in favor of a twin-turbo setup.Following the trip to the gym, the mid-engined Blue Oval toy now delivers 890 horsepower at the rear wheels, hence the crank hp estimation in the title above - the machine uses a six-speed manual tranny.As for the British missile, this comes in factory form and yet we can't fully trust its official output (think: 720 hp) and that's because dyno tests have shown that the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 actually delivers north of 750 hp.The two mid-engined tools got together at the Palm Beach International Raceway, albeit skipping the Christmas Tree game. Since a standing start race would've given the Macca clear advantage, the two used a rolling start.We'll use this occasion to remind you that the McLaren 720S is so good at the sprinting games that it even managed to one-up the Senna to 60 mph in an acceleration test held by autocar.Even so, certain owners feel the need for more, which is how we ended up with monsters like the 900 hp example we showed you earlier this week, with the thing delivering an uber-impressive quarter-mile time. And we're expecting even more development of the kind to show up as the drag racing season moves forward.