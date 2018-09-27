Dodge Demon Drag Races Nitrous Hellcat, Destruction Is Real

With Dodge having introduced the 797 hp Challenger Hellcat Redeye for the 2019 model year, the now-retired Demon is receiving less attention than it used to. Well, we're here to address the matter and we've brought along a drag race (of course) between the Demon and a pre-2019 Challenger Hellcat that has been taken down the aftermarket route.

Well, with YouTuber Demonology, the aficionado behind the wheel of the... Demon, keeping an eye on what takes place in the drag racing realm, it's no wonder that we can now talk about a rematch. This Demon comes in stock form, which means we're looking at an 840 hp monster.



The piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the new battle, also shows us the previous race, while offering the time slips for the rematch, as well as a brief interview with the owner of the modded Hellcat, so you'll be able to get a complete take on the matter.



Speaking of the tuned machine, the blown 6.2-liter HEMI occupying the engine compartment packs a reasonable amount of mods. The main goodies fitted to the V8 include a pulley upgrade, along with a nitrous setup that involves a pair of bottles mounted behind the front seat.



With the standard Hellcat already having trouble putting its 707 ponies to the road, the owner had to do something about this. As such, the rear axle now features 15-inch wheels with drag-friendly rubber (we're talking Mickey Thompson tires).



As such, the output of the said Challenger Hellcat has entered four-figure territory, albeit just briefly. Even so, we have to remind you that the



