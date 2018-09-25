Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Drag Races Dodge Viper, Result Is a Bummer

The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport and the Dodge Viper are far from direct competitors and yet there's nothing wrong with drag racing the two. In fact, the kind of giggles delivered by such a battle can only mean we're glad to show you such a stunt.

4 photos



Canada's Mission Raceway Park hosted the battle and, as far as we know, both slabs of America came in factory stock form. This means the Chevy came in 460 hp form, while the Viper delivered 645 ponies.



Unfortunately, not both drivers were prepared for the drag race experience, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the race.



Fortunately, the conclusion on how quick each of the go-fast machines is was clear, so there's no need to fret.



As for the aural side of the fight, we'll ask you to be the judge of this, so make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play: button. For one thing, both the 6.2-liter V8 of the 'Vette and the 8.4-liter V10 of the Viper are atmospheric units.

We're not here to discuss the official quarter-mile numbers of the two American beasts. Instead, we'll refer to the best times achieved in the various tests that have been performed to date.



To be more precise, the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport can play the game in 12 seconds flat, while the best result of the Dodge Viper sits quite far, namely at 11.2 seconds.



Then again, these figures were achieved in ideal conditions, which wasn't necessarily the case with the race that brought us here.



