Tesla Model 3 Performance Drag Races McLaren 720S, Destruction Is Deep

By now, most drag racing aficionados are no longer interested in the Tesla Model S, with the P100 D having already showcased its low-10s potential on tons of occasions. As such, the Tesla Model 3 has taken over and we are now here to show you the EV duking it out with a McLaren 720S.

For one thing, as independent dyno runs have shown, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Macca delivers north of 750 ponies at the crank, while its active aerodynamics and dual-clutch transmission also deserve plenty of credit.



Heck, the 720S has recently



So, does the Tesla Model 3 Performance we have here stand a chance against the supercar? The piece of footage at the bottom of the page delivers a definitive answer.



In fact, the Model 3 went to the drag strip to duke it out with a BMW M3 Competition, with the two packing comparable prices - the 460 hp Bimmer came with a price of $82,000, while the Tesla set its owner back $72,500.



As such, the two beasts battled on two separate occasions, getting together at the Palm Beach International Raceway. So if you're the kind who enjoys betting, now would be a good time to choose your favorite velocity fighter.



However, its driver of the EV couldn't resist fighting the 720S and once we notice their brawl, we felt the urge to list this as the main race of the story.



