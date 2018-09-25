autoevolution
 

Tesla Model 3 Performance Drag Races McLaren 720S, Destruction Is Deep

25 Sep 2018, 13:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
By now, most drag racing aficionados are no longer interested in the Tesla Model S, with the P100 D having already showcased its low-10s potential on tons of occasions. As such, the Tesla Model 3 has taken over and we are now here to show you the EV duking it out with a McLaren 720S.
4 photos
Tesla Model 3 Performance Drag Races McLaren 720STesla Model 3 Performance Drag Races McLaren 720STesla Model 3 Performance Drag Races BMW M3 Performance
The British supercar has earned itself the title of a supercar that doesn't lose drag races and there are plenty of tech aspects that back up this status.

For one thing, as independent dyno runs have shown, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Macca delivers north of 750 ponies at the crank, while its active aerodynamics and dual-clutch transmission also deserve plenty of credit.

Heck, the 720S has recently demonstrated it can beat the all-mighty McLaren Senna to 60 mph, while its best quarter-mile time sits at 9.9 seconds. Oh, and let's not forget the example that delivered a 9.7s run - this came in factory stock condition, albeit using tire warmers before its run.

So, does the Tesla Model 3 Performance we have here stand a chance against the supercar? The piece of footage at the bottom of the page delivers a definitive answer.

In fact, the Model 3 went to the drag strip to duke it out with a BMW M3 Competition, with the two packing comparable prices - the 460 hp Bimmer came with a price of $82,000, while the Tesla set its owner back $72,500.

As such, the two beasts battled on two separate occasions, getting together at the Palm Beach International Raceway. So if you're the kind who enjoys betting, now would be a good time to choose your favorite velocity fighter.

However, its driver of the EV couldn't resist fighting the 720S and once we notice their brawl, we felt the urge to list this as the main race of the story.

Tesla Model 3 bmw m3 performance drag racing BMW
May the Space Force Be With You Mercedes-Benz E-Active Body Control Overview The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Detroit: Become Weapon Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Ten Obscure Cars with Weird NamesTen Obscure Cars with Weird Names
Latest car models:
HONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactSUZUKI JimnySUZUKI Jimny Medium SUVVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 CompactAll car models  
 
 