Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag Races Mclaren P1, Winner Takes It All

The past month or so has seen the Porsche 911 GT2 RS engaging in all sorts of battles and we are now here to bring you yet another adventure involving the Rennsport Neunelfer.

4 photos



And there was one race that caught our eye in particular, namely the one involving the 2RS and the McLaren P1. Sure, the hyper-hybrid easily dominates the rear-engined animal in terms of the output (think: 916 vs. 700 hp), but this doesn't take away the spectacle delivered by the race.



The runway that saw the hostilities taking place meant the beasts had all the space they needed to stretch their mechanical legs.



In fact, the Neunelfer also engaged in other battles, with its opponents being more than uber-exciting. For one thing, the 2RS battled other Neunelfers, such as the ultra-rare 911 GT1 or the 911 R.



Then again, the 700 hp toy also duked it out with non-Zuffenhausen rivals, such as the anturally aspirated missile that is the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.



Now, the background seen here might appear to be familiar and that's because we've previously talked about adventures that took place during the said event.



For instance, here's the McLaren P1



And you should know the Porscha



Returning to the point we made in the intro, we'll remind you that the hefty aero package of the 911 GT2 RS means circuit fights are its main priority.



And the Porsche recently took part in Car & Driver's Lightning Lap 2018, grabbing the crown and leaving behind toys like the McLaren 720S and the Ford GT.



This time around, we're talking about a drag racing event, one that took place in Sweden. The velocity gathering brought together an explosive group of supercars and hypercars, 911 GT2 RS included.And there was one race that caught our eye in particular, namely the one involving the 2RS and the McLaren P1. Sure, the hyper-hybrid easily dominates the rear-engined animal in terms of the output (think: 916 vs. 700 hp), but this doesn't take away the spectacle delivered by the race.The runway that saw the hostilities taking place meant the beasts had all the space they needed to stretch their mechanical legs.In fact, the Neunelfer also engaged in other battles, with its opponents being more than uber-exciting. For one thing, the 2RS battled other Neunelfers, such as the ultra-rare 911 GT1 or the 911 R.Then again, the 700 hp toy also duked it out with non-Zuffenhausen rivals, such as the anturally aspirated missile that is the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.Now, the background seen here might appear to be familiar and that's because we've previously talked about adventures that took place during the said event.For instance, here's the McLaren P1 battling another Woking machine, namely a McLaren 675 Longtail.And you should know the Porscha raced even more velocity toys, with one of them being a Lamborghini Aventador S.Returning to the point we made in the intro, we'll remind you that the hefty aero package of the 911 GT2 RS means circuit fights are its main priority.And the Porsche recently took part in Car & Driver's Lightning Lap 2018, grabbing the crown and leaving behind toys like the McLaren 720S and the Ford GT.