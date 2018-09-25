autoevolution
 

McLaren 720S vs. McLaren P1 Drag Race Is a Bummer

Since the McLaren 720S has proven to be a furious drag racing tool, many might wonder what would happen if the toy drag raced the all-mighty P1. And we've brought along such a stunt, one that took place earlier this year.
The 916 horsepower P1 and the 720S, which comes with an official output of 720 ponies, got together on an airfield in Sweden, with the two engaging in a standing start sprinting fight.

Alas, we can't say both drivers were up to the task, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

It's worth noting that the 720S also battled a Ferrari, namely a Tour De France incarnation of the F12. As you can imagine, the naturally aspirated V12 of the Maranello machine screamed at the top of its cylinders, filling up the entire airfield. So you should turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button below.The story told by the numbers
The fight we have here was longer and yet we'll mention the quarter-mile times of the two Brits, since this is a key factor in the sprinting realm.

Of course, we'll talk about the factory stock numbers of the two - the P1 needs 9.8 seconds to complete the 1,320 feet sprint, while the 720S requires at least an extra 0.1 seconds for the job.

Nevertheless, when the driver of a 720S used tire warmers ahead of a 1/4-mile run, the beast managed to play the game in 9.7 seconds, thus one-upping the Woking halo car - here's the run, in case you missed it.

Now, since we're talking about McLaren missiles, you might want to know how the Senna handles straight-line tasks. Well, we have to remind you that the 720S and the Senna recently engaged in a 0-100-0 mph test, with this bringing surprising results.

