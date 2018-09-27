Lamborghini Aventador Drag Races 730 HP BMW M6, Fight Gets Brutal

With the supercar market being as effervescent as possible, machines like the original Lamborghini Aventador, namely the LP700-4, receive less attention than they used to. And we're glad to bring the V12 monster under the spotlights, all with the help of a fierce drag race.

We're not aware of the exact mods fitted to the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 of the M car, but we can tell you the motor now deliver 730 hp. The two-door beasts engaged in a rolling start battle, with the hostilities kicking off at 50 km/h.



And it's worth noting that the Aventador also battled outher velocity monster, as you'll notice in the piece of footage below.



Aventador has come since the original Aventador.



It all started with the Superveloce incarnation of the supercar, which showcased the automaker's transformation to the world - we're talking about the current era for Lamborghini, which sees the carmaker focusing on responsiveness and lap times - the Aventador SV managed to lap the Nurburgring in under seven minutes, extremely close to the then-record holder, the 6:57 Porsche 918 Spyder.



The four-wheel steering introduced on the said special edition is also used on the Aventador S, which is the facelifted model of the supercar, albeit with the new setup making the vehicle easier to use in everyday scenarios.



Of course, the climax has been reached with the help of the Aventador SVJ. The Superveloce Jota in an important step in the Nurburgring production car lap record war between Lamborghini and Porsche, with the Italian exotic having grabbed the title from the 911 GT2 RS, thanks to a chronograph number of 6:44.97.



