autoevolution
 

Nissan Navara Gets Two New Special Editions in Australia

27 Sep 2018, 12:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Can you believe the Nissan Frontier is largely unchanged in the United States since the D40 generation was introduced in 2004? By comparison, Australia and the rest of the world have the D23 since 2014, known as the Navara or NP300 depending on the market.
12 photos
2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market
Also sold by Renault as the Alaskan and Mercedes-Benz as the X-Class, the Navara is so popular in the Land Down Under that Nissan decided to follow up the ST-X N-Sport with two more special editions. These are the Silverline and Black Edition, both based on the Dual Cab 4x4 SL trim level.

As opposed to the ST-X N-Sport (limited to 500 examples), the newcomers number 1,800 units (900 of each). Going on sale in Australia on October 1st, the Black Edition features black-painted wheels with all-terrain tires, sports bar, wheel arch flares, nudge bar, grille, mirror caps, fog lamp surrounds, and hood protection. Black body decals complete the package, along with an LED light bar, soft tonneau cover, protective tubliner, and mobile phone holder.

Priced at AUD 48,690 driveaway for retail customers, the Black Edition is offered with a choice of five paint options for the bodywork. The Silverline doesn’t feature the same equipment, with Nissan offering 16-inch wheels instead of 18", a polished sports bar, tailgate badging, and mobile phone holder. To this effect, the second special edition is far cheaper at AUD 39,490.

"The market has spoken, and it wants more accessory options on their favorite Nissan," declared Nissan Australia managing director, Stephen Lester. "The Navara ST-X N-Sport model was popular, and the recent X-Trail, Pathfinder and 370Z Black Editions have helped build our brand presence and increase vehicle inquiry.”

In regard to oily bits, both models come with the 2.3-liter dCi twin-turbo diesel. Be it the six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission, the Navara with this engine is much obliged to deliver 190 PS (187 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque.

Standard features also include an electronic rear differential lock, which should help the customers when the going gets off-road. As for capability, how do 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds) of braked towing capacity sound to you?
2019 Nissan Navara Special Edition Nissan Navara pickup truck Nissan Australia
May the Space Force Be With You The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
Detroit: Become Weapon Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
NISSAN models:
NISSAN Versa / NoteNISSAN Versa / Note CompactNISSAN FrontierNISSAN Frontier Large SUVNISSAN AltimaNISSAN Altima CompactNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVAll NISSAN models  
 
 