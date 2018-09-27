Nissan Navara Gets Two New Special Editions in Australia

Can you believe the Nissan Frontier is largely unchanged in the United States since the D40 generation was introduced in 2004? By comparison, Australia and the rest of the world have the D23 since 2014, known as the Navara or NP300 depending on the market.
Also sold by Renault as the Alaskan and Mercedes-Benz as the X-Class, the Navara is so popular in the Land Down Under that Nissan decided to follow up the ST-X N-Sport with two more special editions. These are the Silverline and Black Edition, both based on the Dual Cab 4x4 SL trim level.
As opposed to the ST-X N-Sport (limited to 500 examples), the newcomers number 1,800 units (900 of each). Going on sale in Australia on October 1st, the Black Edition features black-painted wheels with all-terrain tires, sports bar, wheel arch flares, nudge bar, grille, mirror caps, fog lamp surrounds, and hood protection. Black body decals complete the package, along with an LED light bar, soft tonneau cover, protective tubliner, and mobile phone holder.
Priced at AUD 48,690 driveaway for retail customers, the Black Edition is offered with a choice of five paint options for the bodywork. The Silverline doesn’t feature the same equipment, with Nissan offering 16-inch wheels instead of 18", a polished sports bar, tailgate badging, and mobile phone holder. To this effect, the second special edition is far cheaper at AUD 39,490.
"The market has spoken, and it wants more accessory options on their favorite Nissan," declared Nissan Australia managing director, Stephen Lester. "The Navara ST-X N-Sport model was popular, and the recent X-Trail, Pathfinder and 370Z Black Editions have helped build our brand presence and increase vehicle inquiry.”
In regard to oily bits, both models come with the 2.3-liter dCi twin-turbo diesel. Be it the six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission, the Navara with this engine is much obliged to deliver 190 PS (187 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque.
Standard features also include an electronic rear differential lock, which should help the customers when the going gets off-road. As for capability, how do 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds) of braked towing capacity sound to you?
