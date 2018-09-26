McLaren 600LT Carfection Review Talks Good and Bad

Ever since McLaren returned to the road car business back in 2011, the Woking-based automaker has been evolving at astounding pace. And with the Brits having consolidated their image, we can now talk about special sub-badges, such as LT. With the 675 Longtail now behind us, the time has come to zoom in on a new member of the two-letter club, namely the McLaren 600 Longtail.

The stunt, which comes from Carfection, sees the 600 horsepower toy being hooned on the Hungaroring track over in (surprise!) Hungary.



Truth be told, McLaren simply had to build the 600LT. You see, the 570S packs such a mighty punch for its junior status (it belong to the carmaker's "entry-level" Sports Series) that it has drawn plenty of customers,



And many of these have turned to the aftermarket to fully unleash the potential of the 570S. Sure, most projects are limited to a custom exhaust, an ECU remap, a set of wheels and perhaps a wrap.



So the carmaker went the extra mile and came up with an approach focused on improving handling, throw in a hefty diet in the mix (think: 100 kilos).



Sure, only 500 units are being built until October next year, with the model debuting as a sold-out vehicle. But this doesn't take away the importance of the supercar's status.



Now, while you watch the piece of gasoline-flavored eye candy below, some of you will think "sure, this is all great, but I'll never be able to get my hands on one!"



Well, that's downright wrong. In fact, as we've



