2020 Honda Jazz (Fit) Spied With Production Bodywork

26 Sep 2018, 14:18 UTC
As we know it, the third-generation Fit is largely unchanged since 2013. Known as the Jazz in Europe, the subcompact hatchback is on its way out. Honda is working on the next generation at full throttle, of which the carparazzi captured a prototype in the wild.
Spied in Spain with camouflage on every single panel of the exterior, the newcomer combines boxy aesthetics with rounded-off panels. The tall roofline translates to a lot of headroom for the rear passengers, and chances are the Magic Seats will come back as well. Tall Mode in the outgoing model allows the customer to transport cargo as tall as 1.2 meters. In Long Mode, make that 2.4 meters in length.

The exhaust pipe exiting from the right-hand side of the rear bumper and the radiator visible behind the front grille are indicators that this prototype relies on internal combustion. Honda is expected to launch a Jazz-based electric vehicle in 2020, which will borrow styling elements from the Urban EV Concept. On the other hand, the Urban EV shown at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show is 100 millimeters shorter than the Jazz.

As four the four lug nuts keeping the wheels onto the hubs, those indicate the engine could be the 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder found in the Euro-spec Civic. The 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine could soldier as well, provided that Honda upgrades the i-VTEC to meet the latest emission standards. In the 2018 Jazz, the 1.5 develops 131 PS and 155 Nm.

The smallest member of the VTEC Turbo family, on the other hand, is much obliged to offer 129 PS and 200 Nm in the Civic Hatchback. A hybrid powertrain could be in the pipeline too, expected to feature the 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle engine from the Insight.

According to the automaker’s Japanese website, the Insight is capable of 22.11 kilometers per liter, translating to 52 miles per gallon. Over in the United States, the Civic Sedan-sized hybrid is EPA-rated 55 mpg in the city and 49 mpg out on the highway. With the Toyota Yaris Hybrid around, there’s no denying Honda is interested in capitalizing on this powertrain option.
