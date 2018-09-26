Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rendered As the Jacked-Up Supercar We'll Never Get

autoevolution
 

With Ferrari having recently announced the name of its SUV project is Purosangue (interestingly, this is translated as "thoroughbred"), the world wide web is currently boiling with rumors on the matter.
This Ferrari SUV Rendering Doesn't Look Good
And since the automotive-related side of the Internet always replies with renderings these days, we've brought along such a pixel play.

Sure, the image we have here is far from what we expect the production version of the Purosangue to be. And that's because we're looking at what is basically a lifted version of the Ferrari 812 Superfast, one that has also received a few touches here and there.

The render comes from pixel master Evren Milano, who constantly likes to deliver such dreams and it should be treated as such. Come to think of it, this is not unlike one of the FF prototypes that never made it to production.

Intially, the Maranello automaker said the its first dive into the SUV world would be ready in 2020. However, the deadline has been axed, with the company explaining it wants to further refine the vehicle.

So far, we know that the machine will pack four-wheel-drive, but this doesn't mean all that much. For instance, we'll remind you that the Ferrari FF uses two transmissions in its quest to send the power to all four wheels, so we can't possibly know what the Italian engineers are cooking.

However, we do know that the upcoming model will receive hybrid propulsion. Its internal combustion engine will be front-mind-mounted, while its transaxle gearbox and electric motor will sit at the back.

Unlike the FF or its replacement, the GTC4Lusso, the future SUV will offer serious rear seat accommodation. Speaking of the latter, we're expecting the SUV to follow its footsteps and come in both 8- and 12-cylinder form.

However, with Ferrari also working on a V6 right know, we can't be sure of the possibilities that lie ahead.

 

