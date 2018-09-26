Volkswagen Arteon Delayed In the U.S., Going On Sale In Early 2019

Revealed with great pomp and circumstance at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show, the Arteon for North America is playing the waiting game with potential customers. Even though the MQB-based sedan was supposed to arrive at dealers by the end of the year, Volkswagen pushed the on-sale back to early 2019.
Volkswagen explained to Motor1 that the “backlog in meeting the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure” is to blame for the delay. Existing gasoline and diesel engines have been upgraded to meet WLTP, and to this effect, the Emden plant in Germany along with the automaker’s engineers had to focus on meeting the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.
The WLTP is in effect from September 1st, 2018, serving as the successor to the New European Driving Cycle. The European Commision and United Nations Economic Commission for Europe decided on this change because the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure is closer to reality than NEDC thanks to the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) test.
Turning our attention back to the Arteon, the 2019 model is coming to North America with the 2.0-liter TSI connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front- and 4Motion all-wheel drive will be available from the get-go, whereas the engine is rated at 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet.
The fastback-styled sedan that shares most of its mechanical parts with the Euro-spec Volkswagen Passat serves as a replacement for the Passat CC and subsequent CC. Aluminum-alloy wheels, chrome window surrounds, dual trapezoidal exhaust tips, LED taillights, and a decklid spoiler are featured.
Among the optional extras, the highlights are the Dynaudio premium audio system, three-zone Climatronic automatic climate control, power trunk with Easy Open & Close, ventilated front seats, and panoramic sunroof. Of course, a digital instrument cluster complements the infotainment system, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Arteon will arrive in the United States at an estimated $35,000 for the entry-level configuration. Given time, a six-cylinder engine with two turbochargers could be added to the lineup.
