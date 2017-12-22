autoevolution
 

2019 Volkswagen Arteon to Debut at Chicago Auto Show

22 Dec 2017, 15:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Originally unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, the Arteon fastback four-door coupe will finally make it to the U.S. shores via the 2018 Chicago Auto Show in February.
86 photos
Volkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-Line
Why Chicago? We're not sure either. However, it could be because Volkswagen wants to ensure the Jetta gets all the attention in Detroit first.

Details are limited at the moment, but Consumer Reports believes the Arteon will arrive carrying a 2.0-liter turbo engine rated at 276-hp. It's already available in Europe with that Golf R-derived system. However, unlike back at home, the import model will also be available with front-wheel drive.

This probably has to do with price more than anything else. The Arteon is a direct replacement for the CC, which managed only 3,237 sales last year. We believe this much larger and more powerful (CC has 200-hp) successor will cost significantly more than the $34,475 of the CC.

What are the Americans missing out on? TDI, obviously. Many Arteon models are sold with the 2.0 TDI in Europe, which can go up to 236-hp thanks to a bi-turbo configuration. There's also a downsized model with the 1.5 TSI as well as the eco-focused 2.0 TSI from the Tiguan and Audi A3 sedan.

Some say the Arteon is a re-skinned Passat, which is actually a good thing in America because the mid-size sedan never transitioned to the MQB platform. The things you will notice the most are the new infotainment screen, the safety systems, and digital dashboard.

According to the info we found the Arteon name is a reference to the car’s “harmonious lines” as well as the flagship Phideon sedan which is only sold in China.

The styling is completely different from the CC. At the front, the fascia appears broader and more imposing, while the back end features a hatchback opening instead of the regular trunk of the CC. The new car is about 2 inches longer and features a five-inch wheelbase stretch.
Volkswagen Arteon 2.0 TSI 2018 Chicago Auto Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Polo GTIVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTI CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-RocVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Golf SportsvanVOLKSWAGEN Golf Sportsvan CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 Doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  