2019 Volkswagen Arteon to Debut at Chicago Auto Show

Originally unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, the Arteon fastback four-door coupe will finally make it to the U.S. shores via the 2018 Chicago Auto Show in February.

86 photos



Details are limited at the moment, but



This probably has to do with price more than anything else. The Arteon is a direct replacement for the CC, which managed only 3,237 sales last year. We believe this much larger and more powerful (CC has 200-hp) successor will cost significantly more than the $34,475 of the CC.



What are the Americans missing out on? TDI , obviously. Many Arteon models are sold with the 2.0 TDI in Europe, which can go up to 236-hp thanks to a bi-turbo configuration. There's also a downsized model with the 1.5 TSI as well as the eco-focused 2.0 TSI from the



Some say the Arteon is a re-skinned Passat, which is actually a good thing in America because the mid-size sedan never transitioned to the MQB platform. The things you will notice the most are the new infotainment screen, the safety systems, and digital dashboard.



According to the info we found the Arteon name is a reference to the car’s “harmonious lines” as well as the flagship Phideon sedan which is only sold in China.



