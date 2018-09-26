Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun

Scale Model of McLaren 600LT Priced at $85

No less than $240,000. That’s how much McLaren wants on the fastest member of the Sports Series. But the thing is, that suggested retail price of the 600LT isn’t within the realm of too many people out there, which is why scale models are so popular with both grown men and car-loving boys. 27 photos



Turning our attention back to the 600LT, McLaren announced that production of the track-focused supercar would end sometime around October 2019. The exclusivity of the life-sized model will ensure the collectible status of the 600LT for years to come, but on the other hand, don’t forget the open-top body style will be revealed next year.



Suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesy of the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 we know and love from the



To unleash the full potential of the 600LT, McLaren is much obliged to sell you the MSO Clubsport Pro Package. Even though it costs as much as a well-equipped Ford Fusion, the optional package adds all the McLaren Special Operations goodies you would expect from a driving-centric supercar, including Super-Lightweight Carbon Fiber Racing Seats. TSM-Model and the Woking-based automaker offer two versions of the kid-sized 600LT, at different pricing points. The smallest of the two is the 1:43 version of the mid-engine supercar, costing $85. As for the 1:18 scale model, prepare to bid farewell to $240. Talk about buying a McLaren on a tight budget, right?

TSM-Model is an old friend of McLaren in this business, having collaborated on reproductions of McLaren prototypes, motor show cars, 675LT, and 720S. Even the P1, which will be succeeded by the Speedtail three-seater hyper-GT towards the end of the year, is available as a miniature.

Turning our attention back to the 600LT, McLaren announced that production of the track-focused supercar would end sometime around October 2019. The exclusivity of the life-sized model will ensure the collectible status of the 600LT for years to come, but on the other hand, don't forget the open-top body style will be revealed next year.

Suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesy of the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 we know and love from the 675LT and previous Super Series models, set up to develop 600 PS (592 horsepower) and 620 Nm (457 pound-feet) in this application. Despite the aero-crazy bodywork, the 600LT is capable of 328 kph (204 mph) provided that you can find a long enough stretch of asphalt without a speed limit.

To unleash the full potential of the 600LT, McLaren is much obliged to sell you the MSO Clubsport Pro Package. Even though it costs as much as a well-equipped Ford Fusion, the optional package adds all the McLaren Special Operations goodies you would expect from a driving-centric supercar, including Super-Lightweight Carbon Fiber Racing Seats.