Masked Thugs Break Car Windows, Douse it With Acid Outside Manchester School

26 Sep 2018, 11:28 UTC
A shocking incident took place in the parking lot of a school in Openshaw, Manchester, UK. CCTV footage captured 2 masked thugs vandalizing a car and then pouring acid inside.
Perhaps the most shocking part is that a woman had just gotten out of the car with her 2 children, whom she led inside the school. Police won’t say yet whether the woman or her children were targets in the attack, but it would be strange if this were a coincidence.

The footage shows 2 men wearing balaclavas approaching the car and smashing its windows, which allows them to reach in and pour in an unknown substance, believed to be some kind of acid. They also douse the car with it and then leave. No one was harmed in the attack.

Police have confirmed the attack to the media but are reaching out to the community on Facebook, in the hope that public input will lead to a speedy capture of the suspects. The identity of the woman or that of her minor children has not been made public.

“I know this incident will cause a lot of concern in the local community but I want to assure people in the area that we are responding and have officers working to find the men responsible,” Inspector Colin Macdiarmid, of GMP’s City of Manchester Division, says in a statement.

“We will continue to have increased visible patrols in the area for some time and I would encourage anyone with concerns to approach one of our officers to raise them,” Macdiarmid continues.

The Great Manchester Police is urging anyone with information about the suspects to call the station and relay information. Acid attacks remain frequent in the UK; without generalizing, many of them are targeted at specific victims. Chances of this one being a random act of violence are small.

