Shirtless Man Jumps on Driving Instructor’s Car, Headbutts Windshield

Sharon Hopkinson is a driving instructor from Long Eaton, Derbyshire. In her long career, she’s seen plenty of strange things , but nothing tops the situation she found herself in over the weekend. 11 photos



Video of the incident was captured by the dash camera the instructor always has on. She knows from experience that people will take advantage of a learner driver to stage an accident, in the hope of a quick payout.



This time, it captured a very strange sight, indeed. She’d noticed the man behind a van so she warned her student to be careful. However, she admits, she didn’t imagine the man would stop in the middle of the street and then run towards the car to jump on it.



And that wasn’t even the strangest part.



“He started running towards us making noises like a wild animal,” she says. “He slid down the windscreen and he started head butting it four times. He was swearing, shouting and being abusive.”



The man headbutted the windshield about 4 times and then hit the side of the car with his head once more. It seemed as if he had his mind set on doing even more damage, because he chased after the car when he noticed it pull to a red light farther down the road.



To the instructor and the student’s luck, the light changed before he could get to them, and they drove off.



“I would say he was in his late 20s. It was like he was possessed. I was thinking ‘is this one of those Spice people?’ He was definitely on something, or was just deranged,” the instructor adds.



Derbyshire police are now looking for the man and are asking for help with identifying him from the community.



