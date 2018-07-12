This is the McLaren 600LT You’ll See At the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed

5 McLaren 720S Nurburgring Near Crash Shows Bad Driver Meeting an Oil Spill

In a few hours, the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed will kick off in West Sussex, England. The high-octane fun will carry on until the late hours of July 15th, and as ever, many British manufacturers will use the Goodwood estate for dynamic debuts. 22 photos



An evolution of the best-selling 570S and the new king of the Sports Series hill, the aggressive-looking 600LT is one of the automaker’s most extreme road-legal cars ever. According to head honcho Mike Flewitt, the newcomer “possesses the optimized aerodynamics, increased power, reduced weight, track-focused dynamics, and enhanced driver engagement that are the hallmarks of any McLaren Long Tail.”



We all know that weight is the biggest challenge in developing a driver’s car, but when you’re McLaren, engineering is a part of your DNA. With know-how from the 675LT before it and Senna limited-edition supercar, the 600LT can be optioned out with what the automaker calls



With all the weight-saving measures ticked from the options list, the 600LT tips the scales at 100 kilograms less than the 570S Coupe. But to enable that saving, the fancy seats (£4,990 as a standalone option) have to be specified along with either the MSO Clubsport package (£24,170) or MSO Clubsport Pro package (£28,480).



As for the starting price of the 600-horsepower supercar, £185,500 is how the cookie crumbles. Because of its exclusive status within the Sports Series and the over-the-top performance (3.2 seconds to 60 miles per hour and 204 miles per hour on full song), McLaren announced that the 600LT will be produced for a single year.



