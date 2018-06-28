McLaren 600LT Is an Uber-Light Track Special with Senna Seats

Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, meet the latest McLaren jewel, namely the 600 Longtail. Following rigorous teasing , Woking has now officially introduced a supercar coming with the kind of specs so spicy that they might confuse one. 14 photos



The most impressive change comes from a hefty diet (think: 212 lbs or 100 kg). The first element that deserves credit for this comes in the form of the carbon fiber bodywork, which also ups the ante on the downforce front and adds 2.9 inches of length, hence the nameplate of the limited edition.



The exhaust is also lighter, mostly thanks to its shorter path (this is even shorter than that of the Senna), which involves top-mounted tips that will certainly become supercar spotters' delight.



Underneath the machine, we find forged aluminum suspension bits, along with lighter and more capable brakes coming from the Super Series (think: 720S). Even the cabin contributes to the lightweight treatment, featuring McLaren P1 seats (the added visual drama is on the house).



And that's not all - scale aficionados can turn to the list of optional extras, which involves goodies like a carbon roof, vented front fenders and



The twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 occupying the center section of the car has gained 30 hp, jumping to a nicely rounded 600 hp. New exhaust aside, the cooling system and the ECU have been touched, while the engine mounts have been stiffened. Oh, and let's not forget the quicker steering rack of the beast.



The British automaker has only announced the limited edition status of the 600LT, without throwing a number at us. Nevertheless, the company has stated that production will kick off this October and continue for a year.



While the newcomer comes with a price of £185, 500 on its home turf, its US pricing has yet to be announced. Nevertheless, buyers receive a complimentary Pure McLaren Road Owner Track Day experience that includes one on one tuition, so they can wield their weapons.



