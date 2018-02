The driver of this iconic Woking machine defied the British winter and it seems the aficionado had no problem in manhandling the V12 beast through the snow.An image of the said Macca showed up on Instagram, being shared by velocity specialist Joe Macari Performance Cars.As you can imagine, the details surrounding the owner of the velocity tool were scarce, as the said specialist only delivered a brief message with this image: "A very brave client visited us today!"And if the tech aspects of the expected drive are impressive, you should also check out the financial aspect of the adventure.Sure, establishing the exact value of a contraption such as the Mclaren F1 can be an expensive process in itself, but we can tell you that good condition examples sell for at least $15 million.After all, the British automotive producer only brought 106 units of the velocity hero to the world.Thankfully, McLaren returned to making road cars back in 2011, with the carmaker growing ever since. Nowadays, the company comes with a rich lineup, one that spreads from the 540C to the P1-rivaling Senna.And we'll use this occasion to remind you that McLaren is working on a spiritual successor to the F1. Codenamed BP23 , this aims to become a hyper-GT and is scheduled to land next year, possibly with a name like the Senna instead of an alphanumeric designation.