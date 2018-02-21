Opel Insignia Country Tourer and Snow Equals Drifts

Snow and cars are not usually good friends. The former tends to send the latter spinning into whatever lies on the side of the road and, when there’s enough of it, engulfs the car in a white paralyzing blanket.

For your information, the price asked for the two-days driving course does not include travel costs to the Alps resort. The night time driving experience is however covered. In certain conditions, however, snow represents the perfect medium to demonstrate what this or that system can do.We already had this week two such examples, when we learned about the Maserati Levante towing snowboarder Jamie Barrow to a new world record, and the Porsche 911 Turbo S climbing the Glenshee in the Scottish Highlands, located at over 2,460 feet above sea level (750 meters), straight up a snowy ski slope.Now its time for Opel to get into winter sports, with an Insignia Country Tourer equipped with Twinster all-wheel-drive and torque vectoring.Somewhere high up in Austria, where the snow still lingers, the Germans wanted to show whatand an extra 25 millimeters ground clearance can do when pitted against snow.Unfortunately, there’s no video to show those amazing drifts we can only guess in some of the photos released by Opel. But, at least, the entire publicity stunt turned out to be a pretty good photo shoot, with one grey and one red Insignia looking darn good against the white background.The photos are taken at Opel’s Winter Training camp in Thomatal. The program, for a measly 1,100 euro $1,356), will allow customers to drive 4x4 models on snowy and icy roads, with experienced instructors teaching them how to drive correctly in such conditions, over a period of two days.There are several courses available, starting with handling, and continuing with off-road, drifting on an oval and the OPC Cup.For your information, the price asked for the two-days driving course does not include travel costs to the Alps resort. The night time driving experience is however covered.