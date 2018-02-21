autoevolution
 

Opel Insignia Country Tourer and Snow Equals Drifts

21 Feb 2018, 14:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Snow and cars are not usually good friends. The former tends to send the latter spinning into whatever lies on the side of the road and, when there’s enough of it, engulfs the car in a white paralyzing blanket.
10 photos
Opel Insignia Country TourerOpel Insignia Country TourerOpel Insignia Country TourerOpel Insignia Country TourerOpel Insignia Country TourerOpel Insignia Country TourerOpel Insignia Country TourerOpel Insignia Country TourerOpel Insignia Country Tourer
In certain conditions, however, snow represents the perfect medium to demonstrate what this or that system can do.

We already had this week two such examples, when we learned about the Maserati Levante towing snowboarder Jamie Barrow to a new world record, and the Porsche 911 Turbo S climbing the Glenshee in the Scottish Highlands, located at over 2,460 feet above sea level (750 meters), straight up a snowy ski slope.

Now its time for Opel to get into winter sports, with an Insignia Country Tourer equipped with Twinster all-wheel-drive and torque vectoring.

Somewhere high up in Austria, where the snow still lingers, the Germans wanted to show what AWD and an extra 25 millimeters ground clearance can do when pitted against snow.

Unfortunately, there’s no video to show those amazing drifts we can only guess in some of the photos released by Opel. But, at least, the entire publicity stunt turned out to be a pretty good photo shoot, with one grey and one red Insignia looking darn good against the white background.

The photos are taken at Opel’s Winter Training camp in Thomatal. The program, for a measly 1,100 euro $1,356), will allow customers to drive 4x4 models on snowy and icy roads, with experienced instructors teaching them how to drive correctly in such conditions, over a period of two days.

There are several courses available, starting with handling, and continuing with off-road, drifting on an oval and the OPC Cup.

For your information, the price asked for the two-days driving course does not include travel costs to the Alps resort. The night time driving experience is however covered.
Opel Insignia Country Tourer snow opel winter training Opel twinster Opel Insignia
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
OPEL models:
OPEL Grandland XOPEL Grandland X CrossoverOPEL Insignia GSiOPEL Insignia GSi MediumOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSiOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSi MediumOPEL Crossland XOPEL Crossland X CrossoverOPEL ComboOPEL Combo Large MPVAll OPEL models  