Tesla Vs. Hummer H2 Snowy Hill Climb Highlights the Importance of Tires

Bjørn Nyland has apparently set out on a quest to show us what the Tesla Model X can and can't do, pouring video after video of him doing more or less ridiculous stuff with his Optimus Prime (the name of his blue P90D X).

7 photos



We've seen Bjørn do all kinds of stupid things that most of us wouldn't even dream to put our quite expensive car through, but in the name of very approximate science, he did. Thanks to his stunts, we now know not to take our Model X off-roading unless we absolutely have to, and also who wins in a tug of war between the American electric SUV and the even more American



You get the sense Bjørn is a little upset about the outcome of that contest, so he's brought the Hummer owner out once again to play in the snow. The video starts with the H2 trying out the same challenge the



Around the nine-minute mark, the two vehicles find a pretty steep slope covered in snow which they decide to climb. The



It's the Hummer's turn. The climb from the bottom of the slope poses no problems, but once it attempts the same mid-way start, the studded tires immediately start digging into the snow, looking for traction.



In the end, Bjørn probably got what he wanted, which was revenge, even though he too admits that it was all down to tires and nothing else. And sensing the advantage on the day, he proposes a tug of war rematch. Sadly, that's not in this clip, so maybe in a future one.



