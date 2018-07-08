autoevolution
 

McLaren 570S Drag Races Lamborghini Gallardo with Abrupt Ending

The history books will certainly remember McLaren's road car return - ever since the move took place in 2011, Woking has been delivering majestic machines whose power-to-weight ratio allow them to leave Italian exotics behind.
Given the context mentioned above, a race between a McLaren and a Lamborghini, which also involves a generation gap (in favor of the Brit) doesn't make all that much sense. Then again, when it comes to a street racing, making sense isn't exactly a top priority, which is why we're here to show you a battle between a McLaren 570S and a Lamborghini Gallardo.

Oh, and to make matters even more complicated for the Raging Bull, this came in Spyder version, while the thing was an early Gallardo, featuring the 5.0-liter V10, not the 5.2-liter motor of the facelifted models.

As such, the 520 hp Lambo and the 570 hp Macca got together on the road, using the good old three-horn start. Since both owners were well aware of the performance gap between the two cars, they agreed that the Lambo should get a head start.

Then again, any drag race also comes with an aural side and there's no need to be an aficionado to figure out which of the two beasts won this one. Fortunately, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine delivers a delicious soundtrack, one that definitely gave us the giggles. So make sure you turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.

P.S.: You can jump to the 2:43 point of the video below for the velocity battle between the two supercars. We have to mention that the video also includes a second drag race, once that saw the Macca duking it out with a modded BMW 3 Series Convertible, one that packed a monster turbo - this shenanigan can be found at the 9:24 point of the clip.

