2018 Ford Mustang GT Drag Races Dodge Charger Hellcat in Crushing Street Fight

7 Jul 2018, 9:20 UTC ·
by
Sure, the 2018 revamp brought great news for the Mustang, especially when it comes to the GT, but is the naturally aspirated V8 machine qualified to fight a Hellcat?
We could sit here all day and talk about the pros and cons of such an adventure. However, we have something better to do, namely bring you such a stunt.

The drag race that brought us here involves a 2018 Ford GT gifted with the ten-speed automatic and the Level One Performance Package. The muscle car also comes with a few mods, including a 93 Octane tune, a cold air intake and a custom exhaust setup featuring an x-pipe.

As for its Mopar opponent, we're talking about a Dodge Charger Hellcat, which, as far as we know, came in factory trim.

The two slabs of America battled it out on the street, using both standing and rolling starts.

Now, since the 2018 Ford Mustang GT is still fresh you might want to know what happens when such a machine gets thrown at other American icons. Well, this is a good opportunity to remind you that we've shown you this exact GT in multiple drag racing scenarios.

Since it was a street race that brought us here, we'll start with other examples of the sort, mentioning the times when the Blue Oval machine battled a Dodge Demon, as well as a Shelby GT350 (we're talking about a pre-revamp car, but keep in mind that the MY19 refresh doesn't bring too many changes for this version of the pony).

Fortunately, the muscle beast also engaged in drag strip stunts, thus benefiting from the prepped surface of the track - the thing duked it out with another Demon and a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

And with plenty of time to go for the current drag racing season, we're expecting to see this pony engaging in even more races.

