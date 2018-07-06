2018 Mustang GT Drag Races Shelby GT350 in Street Fight, Domination Established

Until the 2018 mid-cycle revamp of the Ford Mustang, most drag racing debates revolved around the Blue Oval machine battling its Chevy and Dodge rivals. However, with the arrival of the MY18 Mustang GT, aficionados also get to discuss cannibalization races, such as those involving the Mustang Shelby GT350.

Well, we are now back on the topic, as we want to show you such a drag race that was held on the street.



However, the confrontation we have here involves a modded example of the MY18 GT, albeit with its driver explaining that the 5.0-liter motor has only been gifted with a 930-octane tune, a cold air intake and a custom exhaust setup featuring an x-pipe.



It's worth noting that both the



The two Blue Oval toys duked it out on multiple occasions, using both standing and rolling takeoffs.



Oh, and in case you're wondering how a facelifted GT350 would perform against the 2018 Mustang GT, we'll remind you that the mid-cycle revamp of the first wasn't nearly as complex as in the case of other members of the range. Thus, we're not expecting the 2019 GT350 to be significantly quicker than the car it replaces, at least not in a straight line.



P.S.: Feel free to jump to the 5:10 point of the clip for the drag racing action.



