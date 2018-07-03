autoevolution
 

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Dodge Demon, Highway Fiasco Follows

3 Jul 2018
by
There's no denying the fact that the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the Dodge Demon are the drag racing sensations of the season - the 2019 Hellcat Redeye is too late in the year for that title, while Ford has yet to introduce the new GT500.
Even though the uber-Corvette wasn't built with straight-line battles as a top priority, owners can't stop drag racing it. As such, we've already shown you plenty of battles involving the Chevy halo car and the Mopar machine.

Many of these involve YouTube callouts, with social media helping initiate the battles, as well as bringing them to our attention.

However, not all of these races are successful. And while we've shown you plenty of good ones, the stunt that brought us here today demonstrates that, at times, it doesn't matter how hard the drivers try.

To be more precise, the 840 hp Dodge and the 756 hp Chevrolet got together on the street, with their owners willing to see who can grab the lead.

As you imagine, the two engaged in multiple runs, but none of them managed to deliver the expected result, as you'll notice in the pice of footage at the bottom of the page.

Note that the action in the clip is part of a video that sees another Dodge Challenger SRT Demon driver planning a drag race against the 'Vette seen here (the hostilities kick off at the 1:42 point). The Mopar aficionado has a clear message: "I'm flying up to Cecil County Dragway on July 8th for Mod2Fame Fest 2018. I want to race all of you Dodge Demon haters (StreetSpeed717, GuitarmageddonZL1, AutoVlog) and I'll do it in Tunnel Chaser's Demon [the car seen here]. Who's up for the challenge?"

So it looks like we might have some fresh all-American action to show you later this month.

