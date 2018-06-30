Melissa Pulls a Ford Mustang Crash Save at 100 MPH while Drag Racing

Unlike any other Mustang before it, the current S550 comes with an independent rear suspension, which means the handling is massively improved - there's one just exception and that is the Cobra Jet, the factory drag racer. However, you shouldn't expect the IRS 'Stang to be 100 percent safe during hooning, as illustrated by the racing footage we're here to show you.

7 photos



Melissa, the driver of the



Near crash aside, we have to mention that the said event was quite special, asking the participants to race in street trim, with the car not even being allowed to stop for fuel or change tires.



In fact, 1320video, the YouTube label behind the clip documenting the adventure, explains how things work over there: "Meeting up almost an hour away from the track, the drivers are instructed to meet up in a parking lot, creating an impromptu car show while the initial drivers meeting takes place, from there the drivers have to push their street machines up to an hour away through traffic to claim their right to compete!"



In case you're wondering, this wasn't a no-prep event, with the track surface having received the mandatory work.



P.S.: Those of you who are in a hurry can skip to the 22:25 point of the clip to check out the stunt we mentioned above. Nevertheless, we have to mention that the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention, since it's exploding with sprinting action.



We're talking about a Mustang packing respectable mods, which recently entered a drag strip event in New Mexico. And, as the machine hit about 100 mph down the strip, the rear end came loose.Melissa, the driver of the Blue Oval machine, managed to keep the thing in check just as it appeared that the pony would slam into the concrete barrier on the side of the track.Near crash aside, we have to mention that the said event was quite special, asking the participants to race in street trim, with the car not even being allowed to stop for fuel or change tires.In fact, 1320video, the YouTube label behind the clip documenting the adventure, explains how things work over there: "Meeting up almost an hour away from the track, the drivers are instructed to meet up in a parking lot, creating an impromptu car show while the initial drivers meeting takes place, from there the drivers have to push their street machines up to an hour away through traffic to claim their right to compete!"In case you're wondering, this wasn't a no-prep event, with the track surface having received the mandatory work.P.S.: Those of you who are in a hurry can skip to the 22:25 point of the clip to check out the stunt we mentioned above. Nevertheless, we have to mention that the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention, since it's exploding with sprinting action.