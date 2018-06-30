2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Shows Up at Nurburgring, Looks Like a Jewel

The current 991 incarnation of the Porsche 911 is approaching its retirement - wait, there's something we need to mention: when using the term "retirement", it might seem like the rear-engined animal is less than a ferocious animal, but that's far from the case. After all, the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp has brought plenty of uber-spicy specials, from the 370 hp Carrera T to the 700-pony, Nurburgring-taming 911 GT2 RS.