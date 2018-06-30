autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Shows Up at Nurburgring, Looks Like a Jewel

30 Jun 2018, 15:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The current 991 incarnation of the Porsche 911 is approaching its retirement - wait, there's something we need to mention: when using the term "retirement", it might seem like the rear-engined animal is less than a ferocious animal, but that's far from the case. After all, the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp has brought plenty of uber-spicy specials, from the 370 hp Carrera T to the 700-pony, Nurburgring-taming 911 GT2 RS.
17 photos
2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster2019 Porsche 911 Speedster
With that out of the way, we'll return to the point, namely the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster. Expected to the the swansong of the 991 generation, the rolling piece of art should make its debut by the end of the year.

We've spied the open-top limited edition on multiple occasions and here we are, bringing you the latest sighting of the Neunelfer. To be more precise, the Speedster has been spotted doing its thing at the Nurburgring, as you'll notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.

Speaking of visual bits, we added a previous spyshots gallery above, which shoes the machine from all angles - the rear deck, with its sculpted profile, should be your favorite part, following the canvas top, of course.

Unlike the previous generation of the Speedster, which was based on the GTS, the newcomer will use the GT3 as the starting point, with the carmaker having already confirmed the chassis of the GT Division animal, along with a 9,000 rpm-capable naturally aspirated flat-six.

In fact, Porsche has also come up with the Speedster Concept earlier this month. And while a few of the elements displayed by the study, such as the reto door mirrors, probably won't make it into production, most of the goodies we've seen will.

The German automaker hasn't mentioned the production run of the 2019 911 Speedster, but it's obvious that this will be an uber-limited model. And it might just debut in sold-out form.


 

"Brandnew 991 Speedster" #Porsche991Speedster #Porsche #991Speedster #991 #Speedster #nuerburgring #Nürburgring #ring #gruenehoelle #GreenHell #nring #nordschleife #testcar #testmule #Erlkönig #testfahrten #prototype #prototypespotting #sportscar #carporn #carswithoutlimit #cars #ThomasSPhotos

A post shared by Thomas (@thomas.s.photos) on Jun 29, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Porsche 911 Porsche Nurburgring spyshots
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 
 