2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Shows Up at Nurburgring, Looks Like a Jewel

The current 991 incarnation of the Porsche 911 is approaching its retirement - wait, there's something we need to mention: when using the term "retirement", it might seem like the rear-engined animal is less than a ferocious animal, but that's far from the case. After all, the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp has brought plenty of uber-spicy specials, from the 370 hp Carrera T to the 700-pony, Nurburgring-taming 911 GT2 RS.
With that out of the way, we'll return to the point, namely the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster. Expected to the the swansong of the 991 generation, the rolling piece of art should make its debut by the end of the year.
We've spied the open-top limited edition on multiple occasions and here we are, bringing you the latest sighting of the Neunelfer. To be more precise, the Speedster has been spotted doing its thing at the Nurburgring, as you'll notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.
Speaking of visual bits, we added a previous spyshots gallery above, which shoes the machine from all angles - the rear deck, with its sculpted profile, should be your favorite part, following the canvas top, of course.
Unlike the previous generation of the Speedster, which was based on the GTS, the newcomer will use the GT3 as the starting point, with the carmaker having already confirmed the chassis of the GT Division animal, along with a 9,000 rpm-capable naturally aspirated flat-six.
In fact, Porsche has also come up with the Speedster Concept earlier this month. And while a few of the elements displayed by the study, such as the reto door mirrors, probably won't make it into production, most of the goodies we've seen will.
The German automaker hasn't mentioned the production run of the 2019 911 Speedster, but it's obvious that this will be an uber-limited model. And it might just debut in sold-out form.
