Dodge Demon vs. Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race Is a Bummer

However, things might be different in the real world. And we've brought along a piece of footage that demonstrates this.We're looking at a sprinting brawl that brought the Demon and the Huracan together at the drag strip, with this not only keeping things on the safe side, but also meaning the machines got to enjoy the prepped surface of the track.The two velocity tools met at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada, with their battle looking promising. As for the outcome of the race, we won't go into the details here, since we don't want to ruin the surprise.Nevertheless, the piece of footage documenting the race, which you'll find at the bottom of the page, involves both the elapsed time and the trap speed numbers of the two, so you'll be able to get a clear view of the matter.If we take a look at the various independent tests, we'll notice that, under ideal conditions, the standard Huracan, if we might call the 610 hp all-wheel-drive monster so, is a 10.6s car.As for the Demon, Dodge mentions a 9.65s quarter-mile time for the 840 hp beast. Nevertheless, owners are still struggling to hit that numbers, with the best stock condition runs so far sitting at about 9.9 seconds.When it comes to the aural side of the battle, we'll ask you to be the judge of this race. So make sure you turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.P.S.: The race can be found at the 1:55 point of the clip, which is loaded with Mopar machine action.