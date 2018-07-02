2018 Ford GT Drag Races Tuned Ferrari 488 with Disastrous Results

Despite multiple owners of the new Ford GT having taken delivery of their twin-turbo beasts, we haven't seen too many Blue Oval halo cars doing their thing at the drag strip. Well, here we are, introducing a drag race that involved a 2018 GT and a Ferrari.

4 photos



Fortunately, this wasn't the case. That's because the speeding brawl took place at the Albuquerque Drag Strip, so the machines not only kept things on the safe side, but also enjoyed the prepped surface of the track.



The FGT we have here belongs to Kurt Busch, with the NASCAR star having received his beast back in March. And with 647 hp (656 PS) and 550 lb-ft (746 Nm) on tap, this is the kind of V6 toy that needs to be treated with respect.



As for its Italian opponent, we're talking about a



Thus, we're looking at a Novitec N-Largo, with the work of the Italian tuner involving a carbon fiber widebody kit and some serious ECU play. As a result of the latter, the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 of the machine delivers 772 hp and 658 lb-ft of twist.



If we take a look at the numbers of the



Of course, those 1,320 feet figures involve ideal conditions and these didn't exactly describe the run we have here - the clip shows the 1/4-mile numbers of the mid-engined animals.



The two supercars met during the goldRush Rally, an event we discussed last week. With road rallies having delivered plenty of street racing over the years, one might expect the battle to have taken place on the road.Fortunately, this wasn't the case. That's because the speeding brawl took place at the Albuquerque Drag Strip, so the machines not only kept things on the safe side, but also enjoyed the prepped surface of the track.The FGT we have here belongs to Kurt Busch, with the NASCAR star having received his beast back in March. And with 647 hp (656 PS) and 550 lb-ft (746 Nm) on tap, this is the kind of V6 toy that needs to be treated with respect.As for its Italian opponent, we're talking about a Ferrari 488 GTB . Nevertheless, the Prancing Horse had been taken down the aftermarket route.Thus, we're looking at a Novitec N-Largo, with the work of the Italian tuner involving a carbon fiber widebody kit and some seriousplay. As a result of the latter, the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 of the machine delivers 772 hp and 658 lb-ft of twist.If we take a look at the numbers of the Ford GT and the (stock) Ferrari 448, we notice the two are evenly matched, with a power-to-weight ratio of 2.5 kg.hp. When it comes to quarter-mile times recorded so far, the best run of the GT sits at 10.7 seconds, while the Italian exotic can pull the stunt 0.4 seconds quicker.Of course, those 1,320 feet figures involve ideal conditions and these didn't exactly describe the run we have here - the clip shows the 1/4-mile numbers of the mid-engined animals.