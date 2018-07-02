autoevolution
 

Astra OPC Ruined in Nurburgring Crash while Running from BMW M3

Can you imagine taking a go-fast machine out on the Nurburgring on a Sunday? This sounds like a dream, but the scenario can easily turn into a piece of hell, as the infamous German track is always waiting to bite unaware drivers.
We've brought along an example of this, which comes from the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session that took place yesterday. The stunt saw the Ring claiming an Opel Astra OPC, with its driver making a terrible mistake.

To be more precise, the one behind the wheel didn't match her pace to her car/Ring knowledge. As such, she chose an unfortunate line for the Brunnchen bend, while here generous entry speed certainly didn't help.

It's worth noting that the hot hatch was chased by a pair of BMWs when it entered the said twist, with one of these being an E92 M3. Returning to the "racing" line point we made above, you should notice that while the Bimmers entered the twist at about the same speed, these had no problem in dealing with the curve.

The Astra OPC is infamous for ins understeer and it didn't take long before this kicked in. The driver didn't seem to make any special maneuvers to deal with the issue, so the vehicle simply went uber-wide, ending up kissing the metallic protection element on the side of the circuit.

While the impact wasn't the extreme kind, the damage on the vehicle was probably pretty serious, as the hot hatch had to leave the track on the back of a track - perhaps the steering rack was affected.

Fortunately, we can see the driver and the passenger stepping out of the vehicle after the crash, so at least the issues were limited to the vehicle.

Then again, this isn't the most important accident that took place on the Green Hell last week, with that title going to the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS crash.

