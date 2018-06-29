NASA's Dawn Probe Fires Ion Engines for the Last Time

4 Pink Pig Porsche 918 Spyder is a Nod to the 917/20 Racecar, Has Matching Key Fob

3 Camouflage Wrap LaFerrari is the World's Fastest Tank

1 Abstract Wrap 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Looks Like an Explosion

More on this:

Monopoly Nissan GT-R Wrap Leads 2018 goldRush Rally Livery Assault

With this year's edition of the goldRush Rally still ongoing, the digital artist behind the liveries featured on the event has taken to Facebook to showcase his work. 20 photos



The pixel wielder in question is Scott Kepple, whose work we've shown you on multiple occasions.



We've browsed the pics of the liveries and we already have some favorites, such as the Monopoly Nissan GT-R mentioned in the title - zoom in on Godzilla's second skin and you'll notice a few spicy mentions that might just split opinions.



Then there's the Ghostbusters-themed Mercedes- AMG C63, which brings a modern take on everybody's Spirit Police station wagon.



Some might wonder why we didn't list the match made in heaven that is the mix between the Porsche badge and the Gulf livery. And this answer is simple : we are here to talk about second skin adventures that bring something new, while the Gulf theme has gained plenty of traction over the last few years.You might get a bit of a deja vu feeling while checking out the image gallery above

If you zoom in on the image gallery below, some of the machines found there might seem familiar. And that's because we've discussed them in the in the past.



This is the case with the



Make sure to check out the pics and choose your favorite liveries.



P.S.: We've added a piece of footage below, with this showcasing the start of the said Rally (the event kicked off in Boston).



And we've brought along the images that show the marvelous designs - these wraps can be considered genre-changing, with their fresh appearance pushing the vinyl realm forward.The pixel wielder in question is Scott Kepple, whose work we've shown you on multiple occasions.We've browsed the pics of the liveries and we already have some favorites, such as the Monopoly Nissan GT-R mentioned in the title - zoom in on Godzilla's second skin and you'll notice a few spicy mentions that might just split opinions.Then there's the Ghostbusters-themed Mercedes-C63, which brings a modern take on everybody's Spirit Police station wagon.Some might wonder why we didn't list the match made in heaven that is the mix between the Porsche badge and the Gulf livery. And this answer is simple : we are here to talk about second skin adventures that bring something new, while the Gulf theme has gained plenty of traction over the last few years.If you zoom in on the image gallery below, some of the machines found there might seem familiar. And that's because we've discussed them in the in the past.This is the case with the Marlboro-themed McLaren 570S , as well as with an uber-special pair that comes with mix&match liveries - the black and white Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Ferrari 458 Speciale , which share a garage.Make sure to check out the pics and choose your favorite liveries.P.S.: We've added a piece of footage below, with this showcasing the start of the said Rally (the event kicked off in Boston).