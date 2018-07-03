Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

4 2018 Ford Mustang GT Drag Races Dodge Demon in Street Fight, Things Go South

3 Dodge Demon vs. Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race Is a Bummer

2 Melissa Pulls a Ford Mustang Crash Save at 100 MPH while Drag Racing

More on this:

3,000 HP Lamborghini Huracan Sets 259 MPH 1/2-Mile World Record, Misses a Gear

While Lamborghini remains the only major supercar builder who's entirely committed to natural aspiration, the aftermarket side of the industry begs to differ. 4 photos



Then again, if we look at the other end of the tuner car scale, we find Huracans that have gone down the racecar route. With the Huracan's 5.2-liter V10 being closely related to the Gallardo motor, developers have had plenty of time to learn their way around this engine. As such, the top dogs out there can deliver north of 3,000 horses.



Nevertheless, the real challenge comes from how these machines put their muscle to work rather than from a battle of the figures. And, as you can imagine, the most important names on the TT scene constantly push things further.



The freshest example of this awaits you in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows such a V10 Bull setting a new half-mile world record.



The



Perhaps the best part about the stunt is that the boosted Sant'Agata Bolognese machine has the potential to go even faster.



For one thing, the six-speed sequential tranny of the toy experienced an issue, which meant the driver had to step in - he used the paddles to get the car from first to second.



Then there was the wheelspin (this took place at frightening speeds), which also wasted from energy.



And while the clip documenting the adventure, which took place in Colorado, isn't figure-augmented, it will still get your heart racing.



P.S.:



It all starts with the basic supercharged and twin-turbo kits Huracan, which can be fitted to the stock engine and take the power from 610 hp up to around 900 ponies.Then again, if we look at the other end of the tuner car scale, we find Huracans that have gone down the racecar route. With the Huracan's 5.2-liter V10 being closely related to the Gallardo motor, developers have had plenty of time to learn their way around this engine. As such, the top dogs out there can deliver north of 3,000 horses.Nevertheless, the real challenge comes from how these machines put their muscle to work rather than from a battle of the figures. And, as you can imagine, the most important names on the TT scene constantly push things further.The freshest example of this awaits you in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows such a V10 Bull setting a new half-mile world record.The Lamborghini Huracan , which had been massaged by Underground Racing, managed to climb all the way to 259.6 mph (make that 418 kph) in a standing start run.Perhaps the best part about the stunt is that the boosted Sant'Agata Bolognese machine has the potential to go even faster.For one thing, the six-speed sequential tranny of the toy experienced an issue, which meant the driver had to step in - he used the paddles to get the car from first to second.Then there was the wheelspin (this took place at frightening speeds), which also wasted from energy.And while the clip documenting the adventure, which took place in Colorado, isn't figure-augmented, it will still get your heart racing.P.S.: Aventador TT kits also exist, but the platform is much less popular and this is another story for another time.