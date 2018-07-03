Notorious French Gangster Escapes Prison Again by Hijacked Helicopter

An infamous French gangster has managed to break out of prison for the second time in 5 years. A manhunt for Redoine Faid, who takes inspiration for his crimes in Hollywood movies, is now underway.
Faid was serving a 25-year sentence for murder and armed robbery at the Sud Francilien Penitentiary Center in Reau, France, about 25 miles southeast of Paris, The Washington Post reports. He flew out of prison with the help of a light utility helicopter his men had hijacked hours before.
The helicopter landed in the prison yard in broad daylight. It landed in the small section of the yard that wasn’t covered by anti-helicopter netting, picked Faid up and took him to a waiting car, which had also been hijacked.
The entire escape lasted about 2 minutes, the report says, but planning for it must’ve taken months. Everything went by the book, just like in classic heist movies – movies that Faid loves so much he once admitted he was thinking of starring in or directing his own.
First, two of his men hijacked the helicopter. A few other men were sent to the prison gate to create a diversion, giving the pilot enough time to land. Meanwhile, inside, more of Faid’s people would help him rid himself of the guards and find his way outside.
Police found the chopper abandoned in a suburb of Paris. The car he was driven in was also found abandoned in another suburb, which means cops have lost all traces of him. For the time being, at least.
In 2013, Faid managed to break out of another French prison by taking guards hostage and using dynamite to blow up the gates. He was caught weeks later in Paris, which seemed to indicate that, as much planning went into the actual escape, he didn’t give hiding out too much thought.
In his many interviews, he admitted that he sometimes took inspiration for his crimes (armed robberies, mostly) in movies like “The Heat” and “Scarface,” and even laughed once that, if cops learned the lesson from Hollywood movies, crime could go down by 50%.
The helicopter landed in the prison yard in broad daylight. It landed in the small section of the yard that wasn’t covered by anti-helicopter netting, picked Faid up and took him to a waiting car, which had also been hijacked.
The entire escape lasted about 2 minutes, the report says, but planning for it must’ve taken months. Everything went by the book, just like in classic heist movies – movies that Faid loves so much he once admitted he was thinking of starring in or directing his own.
First, two of his men hijacked the helicopter. A few other men were sent to the prison gate to create a diversion, giving the pilot enough time to land. Meanwhile, inside, more of Faid’s people would help him rid himself of the guards and find his way outside.
Police found the chopper abandoned in a suburb of Paris. The car he was driven in was also found abandoned in another suburb, which means cops have lost all traces of him. For the time being, at least.
In 2013, Faid managed to break out of another French prison by taking guards hostage and using dynamite to blow up the gates. He was caught weeks later in Paris, which seemed to indicate that, as much planning went into the actual escape, he didn’t give hiding out too much thought.
In his many interviews, he admitted that he sometimes took inspiration for his crimes (armed robberies, mostly) in movies like “The Heat” and “Scarface,” and even laughed once that, if cops learned the lesson from Hollywood movies, crime could go down by 50%.