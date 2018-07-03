Driver Throws Fake Cash During 1-Hour Police Chase

Now, this is something you don’t see everyday: cash flying from a speeding vehicle. Unless you watch cop movies on a regular basis, that is; in which case this might not be too surprising for you.

The chase started at about 10 o’clock in the evening with a traffic stop in Houston,



A man and a woman were in the car, which had been reported stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They were flinging cash out the window because they were probably trying to get rid of the evidence. The bad news is that it was fake money.



The even worse news (for them) is that they could have dispensed with something even more incriminatory, had they taken a second to think about it: the drugs they were carrying with them. When police searched the car after the chase ended, they recovered even more fake money and an unknown quantity of drugs from the vehicle.



So the lesson here is: 1. if you’re going to get rid of evidence (i.e. the fake cash), make sure you do it right and 2. prioritize! prioritize! prioritize! There’s no sense in losing the fake money and keeping the drugs. Did these two think that the cops wouldn’t find the drugs?



