Driver Throws Fake Cash During 1-Hour Police Chase

3 Jul 2018, 11:39 UTC ·
by
Now, this is something you don’t see everyday: cash flying from a speeding vehicle. Unless you watch cop movies on a regular basis, that is; in which case this might not be too surprising for you.
A car chase that lasted almost an hour, from Houston to Anahuac, and ended abruptly also saw cash flying from one of the vehicles – the one that was being chased by police, of course.

The chase started at about 10 o’clock in the evening with a traffic stop in Houston, Click2Houston reports. It ended abruptly one hour later, “when the driver stopped on Interstate 10 just past the Trinity River Bridge.”

A man and a woman were in the car, which had been reported stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They were flinging cash out the window because they were probably trying to get rid of the evidence. The bad news is that it was fake money.

The even worse news (for them) is that they could have dispensed with something even more incriminatory, had they taken a second to think about it: the drugs they were carrying with them. When police searched the car after the chase ended, they recovered even more fake money and an unknown quantity of drugs from the vehicle.

So the lesson here is: 1. if you’re going to get rid of evidence (i.e. the fake cash), make sure you do it right and 2. prioritize! prioritize! prioritize! There’s no sense in losing the fake money and keeping the drugs. Did these two think that the cops wouldn’t find the drugs?

The man and woman were arrested on the spot. The woman was already wanted in Oklahoma, but the report doesn’t say what for. One thing is clear, though: she isn’t exactly what you might call “built” for a life of crime.
