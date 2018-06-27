Car Thief Flees Cops Because Parole Agent Told Him Not to Have Police Contact

One car thief has come up with what is probably the best excuse for running away from the cops: he fled because his parole agent had told him not to have police contact. It didn’t help him much, but at least he tried.
Antonio D. Rowe, from Madison, was arrested the other day, after cops received a call from a shop employee, saying they recognized Rowe from a previous theft case. As it happens, he was driving a stolen vehicle at the time, NBC15 reports.
Cops arrived around 9.55 a.m. at Kwik Trip at 1625 N. Stoughton Road, where the employee had seen Rowe. By that time, the 29-year-old had already fled the scene in a red Chrysler Sebring, and officers gave chase.
They found the car abandoned a little way off, so Rowe had decided to continue the chase on foot. He was apprehended minutes later and taken into custody without further incident, police reports cited by the media outlet confirm.
Asked why he’d fled from the cops, his answer was mind-boggling, to say the least: his parole agent had told him not to have police contact, so basically all he was doing was complying with the orders. Not surprisingly, the cops didn’t believe his story.
The Chrysler Rowe was driving had been reported stolen on June 15 and has since been returned to its rightful owner, without too much damage. Rowe also has an extensive rap sheet, to which he’s added a few more notches, including parole violation – and no, it wasn’t because he had the police contact he seemed to dread so much.
Rowe is now facing charges of resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and has been slapped with a couple of traffic citations as well. The car he was driving was stolen, no doubt, but he still had to obey the law.
Cops arrived around 9.55 a.m. at Kwik Trip at 1625 N. Stoughton Road, where the employee had seen Rowe. By that time, the 29-year-old had already fled the scene in a red Chrysler Sebring, and officers gave chase.
They found the car abandoned a little way off, so Rowe had decided to continue the chase on foot. He was apprehended minutes later and taken into custody without further incident, police reports cited by the media outlet confirm.
Asked why he’d fled from the cops, his answer was mind-boggling, to say the least: his parole agent had told him not to have police contact, so basically all he was doing was complying with the orders. Not surprisingly, the cops didn’t believe his story.
The Chrysler Rowe was driving had been reported stolen on June 15 and has since been returned to its rightful owner, without too much damage. Rowe also has an extensive rap sheet, to which he’s added a few more notches, including parole violation – and no, it wasn’t because he had the police contact he seemed to dread so much.
Rowe is now facing charges of resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and has been slapped with a couple of traffic citations as well. The car he was driving was stolen, no doubt, but he still had to obey the law.