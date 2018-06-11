Man Arrested for Auto Theft Has Monkey as Accomplice

As auto theft arrests go, this is by far one of the strangest and most endearing. Deputies in Pasco County, Florida, arrested Cody Blake Hession on Friday, after he drove an allegedly stolen vehicle into a ditch, but it was his pet monkey that made him into a viral star.
Hession might be a thief, but at least he was a loving father to Monk, the Capuchin monkey he raised since it was 3 days old, and the Internet is rooting for them to get together again.
Video of the arrest, as shot by an officer’s body cam, is available below. At one point, one woman comes and accuses Hession of stealing her car, so chances are she’s the one who reported it to the police. Apparently, Hession drove it into a ditch, which is when officers were able to detain him.
The video starts when Hession is already cuffed and in the back of the police car. As he gets out, Monk comes into view, first on its adopted dad’s shoulder and then clinging to his pink polo shirt. The monkey seems well taken care of and is on a leash and in diapers.
Hession tells the officers that he’s had it for 3 years after buying it from a breeder in South Carolina, where he was told he didn’t need a permit for it. Florida regulations stipulate that you can’t own a Capuchin monkey without one, so deputies had to take Monk away.
“The sheriff's department said Monk was taken to the nearby Suncoast Primate Sanctuary because Hession did not yet have a permit for the monkey, which could potentially warrant additional charges,” ABC11 reports. “Responding officers gave Hession the opportunity to say his goodbyes to Monk before the monkey was loaded into an animal carrier.”
At the time the news broke, Hession was still in jail after his bond was set at $5,000. Because everyone’s a sucker for a good story, the Internet is choosing to turn a blind eye on the auto theft accusation and wish Monk and Hession a speedy and happy reunion.
