autoevolution

Scammers in the UK Sold "Cloned" Cars With Forged Papers of Similar Models

 
8 May 2017, 16:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Buying a car or selling one can be a treacherous thing to do these days, as every possible scammer in the world is out to make new victims.
A recent move has been discovered in the United Kingdom, where unsuspecting clients purchased seemingly legitimate cars for a reasonable price when compared to the market, only to find out that they were duped.

The scheme is described as “car cloning,” and it involves forging papers and license plates to make people think that they are legitimate vehicles.

The apparent legality of those cars remains unscathed even if their alleged details are confronted with an online background check, as even their visible chassis numbers are modified to look like those on a legitimate model from the same make.

In all of the cases identified until this point, the clients found out that they were scammed after the criminals had left with money in hand. All three vehicles documented by the story were stolen, and their documents, plates, and VINs were forged.

Instead of attempting to use identification data from other countries, as theft rings usually work in the rest of Europe or the world, the British thieves went one step further. They copied the details from other vehicles in the country, which were not for sale at that time.

The three victims of the scam paid cash for the cars, and one of them is a retired police officer. He is outraged that his former colleagues have not stopped the scammers in their tracks by now, and that he cannot get his money back.

According to the BBC’s story, a spokesperson for eBay, the website where the cars were listed for sale, has stated that the police have not contacted the e-commerce giant in this case yet.

Moreover, the accounts linked to the ads were closed to prevent other scams using the same credentials. Evidently, there's no guarantee that the scammers will not try again with a new e-mail and a pre-paid phone card.

The same eBay spokesperson insisted on informing buyers that they should always use the platform’s recommended payment solutions instead of handing cash.
scam eBay stolen stolen car UK theft investigation
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78