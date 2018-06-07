autoevolution
 

Conrad Hilton Formally Sentenced for Grand Theft Auto

7 Jun 2018, 11:54 UTC ·
by
There must be something in the water that the younger Hiltons are drinking and that’s keeping them from staying on the right side of the law, especially where their driving is concerned. Conrad Hilton, Paris’ little brother, is the living example of that.
In fact, he’s been in so much trouble with the law already that he makes Paris’ headline-grabbing feats pale by comparison. All of them. In the most recent chapter of his “saga,” he was charged with 1 count of felony grand theft auto and 1 count of misdemeanor contempt of court, stemming from an incident from last year.

He has just been formally sentenced in the case, after pleading no contest, TMZ reports. Hilton initially entered a not guilty plea, but a judge ruled that it was inadmissible because of obvious mental health and substance issues, made evident by his on-scene altercation with the cops who came to arrest him.

He was sentenced to 3 years probation and was ordered to continue with mental health and substance counseling,” the report says.

Last year, Hilton stole Rick Salamon’s Bentley and drove it to his ex-girlfriend house, Hunter. Hunter is Salamon and E.G. Daily’s daughter – and Salamon’s name might ring a bell with you because he’s the guy who starred with Paris Hilton in that infamous “leaked” tape that turned her into one of the most famous women on the planet. This reads like a soap opera storyline.

Conrad and Hunter dated for a while, but she got a restraining order against him after they broke up. He violated the order on two separate occasions: one month after the breakup, in 2015, and again in 2017, when he drove her dad’s stolen car to her house and tried to get inside.

At the time of the arrest, Conrad acted in a way that made it obvious he was impaired. This wasn’t the first incident where he had displayed this type of behavior, and apparently, it was the wake-up call he needed to get clean.
